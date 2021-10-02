IPL 2021: Faf Du Plessis Collides With Mustafizur Rahman While Going For A Run; WATCH

The 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals is currently underway at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Rajasthan Royals had won the toss and elected to field to first. During the 6th over of the first innings, CSK batter Faf du Plessis collided with RR pacer Mustafizur Rahman. The incident occurred at the bowler's end, where Du Plessis came running quickly and bumped into Rahman before falling on the ground. After the collision, Du Plessis laid down for a bit while Rahman held his right leg, which got hurt in the process.



However, after a short break, it was confirmed that both Du Plessis and Rahman are fine and will continue playing the match. Remember, Du Plessis had recently suffered a serious concussion when he collided with his Quetta Gladiators team-mate Mohammad Hasnain while attempting to take a catch in one of Pakistan Super League (PSL) games. Here's a video of the collision that took place in tonight's game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2021: CSK vs RR

As far as the match is concerned, CSK finished with 189/4 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden IPL century, scoring 101* from 60 balls and got supported at the other end through some some clean hitting by Ravindra Jadeja who scored 32* from 15 balls. Rahul Tewatia stood out among the bowlers with 3 wickets for 39 runs in four overs. In response, Rajasthan began well with a score 24/0 in the first two overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting at 22* from 10 balls. Earlier, Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina were dismissed by Rahul Tewatia for 25 and 3 runs, respectively. The game is a must-win for Rajasthan Royals if they have to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, CSK has already qualified and will look to make a statement in tonight's game by securing two more points and keeping the first spot intact on the table.

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI