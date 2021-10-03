Last Updated:

IPL 2021: Fans Laud Virat Kohli As RCB Qualifies For Playoffs For 2nd Season In A Row

RCB vs PBKS: Netizens took to social media to praise Virat Kohli for helping the team qualify for the IPL playoffs for the second season in a row.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Ever since Virat Kohli announced that he would step down as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the end of the IPL 2021 season, he seems to be extremely determined in his performances.

Kohli led his side from the front as RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2021. The RCB skipper opened the innings and scored 25 runs off 24 deliveries before Moises Henriques clean bowled him in the tenth over.  After the match, netizens took to social media to praise the RCB captain for helping the team qualify for the IPL playoffs for the second season in a row.

Fans react as RCB qualifies for IPL 2021 playoffs

One fan pointed out that RCB qualifying for playoffs was "really special" as it is Virat Kohli's final season as captain.He added that the team deserved their place in the playoffs as a result of tremendous amounts of "hard work of months". 

Another netizen pointed out Virat Kohli's reaction after RCB won the match.

Meanwhile, another fan praised the all-around performance that helped RCB qualify for the playoffs. He praised the innings played by both Glenn Maxwell and Devdutt Padikkal, who smacked 57 (33) and 40 (38) respectively. The netizen also lauded Yuzvendra Chahal and George Garton for their fine bowling contributions. Chahal finished the bowling innings with outstanding figures of 3-29, while Garton finished with figures of 1-27.

Image: Twitter/@IPL/BCCI

