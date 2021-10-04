IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Highlights Main Reason Behind Glenn Maxwell's Form

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir was all praises for RCB's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell scored 57 runs off just 33 deliveries during yesterday's IPL 2021 encounter between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Punjab Kings. The player's knock helped RCB post a fighting total, which they did defend and went on to win the game by six runs and thus sealing a spot in the playoffs.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir lauded the player's effort and termed his knock as unbelievable. "Unbelievable and not only because he played the big shots but the way he played those big shots. The two shots he played against Bishnoi and the two shots he played against Harpreet Brar and despite that he looked in total control," he said.

He further went on to add that the player read the situation well and played a well-measured inning. "He accelerated just when it was required to do so. I feel the 165 runs that were scored when Moises Henriques bowled a fantastic spell at one point, it seemed at that time they will not score more than 130 or 140," Gambhir said.

The former Indian cricketer also said that the pitch did not matter, as such things are irrelevant when you have a player who is in a good form, "but this player, if you are in this kind of form and you have the ability like that, then the wicket does not matter because you have so much strength that if it is in the slot, then whether the wicket is gripping, whether it is slow or fast, it will go out of the ground only." he concluded.

Glenn Maxwell, a comparison from IPL 2020 to IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell came into the IPL 2021 after a dismal outing in IPL 2021, wherein he managed to score just 108 runs across 13 matches, with zero sixes and a high score of just 32. However, having come into Virat Kohli's RCB, the player was given a more free role, and is currently RCB's highest run-getter with 407 runs in 12 matches and has hit 19 sixes in comparison to zero from last season.

The player so far has lived up to his hefty price tag of Rs. 14.25 crore, but the season is not yet over and RCB will hope that their big priced man, can help them clinch their first-ever IPL trophy.

Image: PTI