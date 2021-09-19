IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Picks One Team Who Can Finish In The Top Two; Reveals Why

With just a few hours remaining for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to begin, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir revealed the name of one team he believes will finish in the top two. The UAE leg of IPL 2021 will begin with two of the most successful teams in the competition taking on each other in the first match. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium. The much-awaited match is scheduled to begin live at 7:30 p.m. IST on September 19.

Even though all eight teams are still in the reckoning to win the marquee tournament, Gambhir believes that reigning champions MI will have a significant edge over others. This is because the Rohit Sharma-led side won the IPL last year in UAE.

Gautam Gambhir is confident Mumbai Indians will finish in the top 2

While speaking on the Star Sports Show, GamePlan, Gautam Gambhir explained why he believes Mumbai Indians will have the edge in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. "See again, Mumbai probably will be having that advantage, because first they’ve won it last time in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in UAE, well and they’re going back to the same place, and they're in a position where they can actually finish in the top two as well."

The former Indian opener added, "If you look at other franchises especially franchises like KKR or for that matter even Sunrisers, it’s pretty difficult for them to qualify. Or for that matter, even Punjab Kings. But if you ask me one franchise, who is going to have an advantage with this break, is Mumbai Indians."

IPL 2021 points table update

As things stand, Delhi Capitals currently lead the IPL 2021 points table with 12 points after eight matches. CSK and RCB are currently in second and third place respectively, with ten points, but they have played one game less. Meanwhile, defending champions MI are currently in fourth place with eight points after having played seven matches. The CSK vs MI encounter could prove instrumental in deciding where the teams are at in terms of performance.