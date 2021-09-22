IPL 2021: Kartik Tyagi Sheds Light On Battle With Injury After Win Against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals missed Kartik Tyagi's presence in the first leg of the IPL 2021 with the pacer sidelined due to injury. However, the Men in Pink and Blue returned to winning ways following the youngster's exploits in the contest against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Kartik Tyagi led Rajasthan Royals to a nail-biting two-run win after impressive bowling in the final over against Punjab Kings which earned him praises.

PBKS vs RR: Kartik Tyagi reveals his battle with injury and how he felt about winning

The first leg of IPL 2021 witnessed Kartik Tyagi playing just one match for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad after which he has been out of action due to injury. By the time the youngster returned back to fitness, the tournament had to be paused due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases inside the bio bubble. Speaking in the post-match press conference, Kartik Tyagi said, "I was injured during the India leg of the IPL and by the time I got fit, the tournament was suspended. Felt sad. So this feels really good".

Speaking about his match-winning bowling performance, the pacer said “Today, I was fortunate to play a big role in something special. I was bowling a bit too short earlier, later worked on it consciously after getting a lot of feedback,”. He further added “I have been talking to people over the years and they keep telling me that things keep changing in this format, so I need to keep believing. I've always heard from everyone and also watched games in this format where strange things have happened."

Kartik Tyagi's last over

Kartik Tyagi's last over started with Aiden Markram failing to get hold of a full toss ball after his shot found the fielder at short cover. The South African took a single of the next ball to bring Pooran on strike. However, the match turned its head after Pooran edged Tyagi's delivery to Sanju Samson behind the stumps. New man Deepak Hooda walked across his stumps but failed to connect the first ball he faced, however, he was caught behind in the very next delivery. With three needed off one ball, it was left to Fabian Allen to hit the winning runs but Kartik Tyagi delivered a perfect yorker to seal the match.

Image: Twitter/@IPL/BCCI