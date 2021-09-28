IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard Becomes First Player In History To Achieve Huge T20 Milestone

West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard became the first and only player to achieve a double of 10000+ runs and 300+ wickets in T20 cricket. Pollard achieved this rare feat in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2021 clash against Punjab Kings on September 28, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Coming to bowl in the seventh over of the innings, Pollard got rid of Chris Gayle on the second ball of the over. Gayle tried to hit the ball over the cow corner but ended up giving an easy catch to Hardik Pandya. Later, in the fifth ball of the same over, Pollard also got the best of PBKS skipper KL Rahul who miscued a pull to hand a catch to Bumrah at the short fine leg.

With the wicket of Rahul, Pollard reached the mark of 300 wickets and etched his name in the record books. The West Indian is a veteran of T20 cricket and has showcased his skills all around the world.

In 565 T20 matches, Pollard has 11202 runs to his name at an average of 31.64 and a massive strike rate of 152.74. Also, he has 300 wickets to his name at a decent economy of around 8. The all-rounder has several league titles to his name along with two T20 World Cup trophies in 2012 and 2016. He has been the backbone of the Mumbai Indians camp since joining them in 2010. Pollard has helped Mumbai Indians win five IPL titles and two CLT20 titles and has made significant contributions for them over the years.

Kieron Pollard performance in IPL 2021

As mentioned earlier, Kieron Pollard has been a key player for Mumbai Indians and is once again plying his trade for them in the IPL 2021. MI are struggling at the seventh position in the points table and wants Pollard to take them out of the mess.

He has had a decent outing so far this season scoring 211 runs in 11 games while also grabbing five wickets. His most impressive performance came against Chennai Super Kings, where he helped chase a 200+ total with his dazzling knock of 87 runs. Mumbai Indians haven’t managed to win a single game in the UAE leg so far, and fans will be hoping that Pollard’s performance so far in the ongoing PBKS vs MI game could help the Mumbai-based franchise get a much-needed victory.

