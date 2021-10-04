IPL 2021: Know How KKR, PBKS, RR, & MI Can Qualify For Playoffs

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League is currently underway in the UAE, where teams are playing their last few matches before the knockout stage begins on October 10. Last evening saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) become the third franchise in the competition to qualify for the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) were the first two teams to make it to the final stage of the tournament. Now, with only one spot available, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all in the race to become the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Table Position - 4th; Points - 12; NRR: +0.294 (13 matches)

While Kolkata Knight Riders are ahead with 12 points, the other three teams are on equal footing with 10 points each. KKR would qualify for the playoffs if the Eoin Morgan-led side wins its last league fixture against Rajasthan Royals. The Riders have the best net run rate among the final four teams in contention for the last playoff spot.

Punjab Kings: Table Position - 5th; Points - 10; NRR: -0.241 (13 matches)

Punjab Kings have the best net run rate amongst those with 10 points, followed by Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. However, for Punjab, the chances of qualification now depend on the performance of the other three teams and also on the result of its final group stage match, which is against the top-ranked side Chennai Super Kings. Punjab Kings have the slimmest of margins to make it in the final four of IPL 2021 as it is left with only one group stage match and its net run rate is also hovering in the negative territory.

Rajasthan Royals: Table Position - 6th; Points - 10; NRR: -0.337 (12 matches)

Rajasthan Royals have kept its hope alive to qualify for the playoffs after winning a thrilling match against table-topper Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Rajasthan's remaining two league matches are against KKR and MI. If the Sanju Samson-led side manages to win both its matches, it will jump to 14 points, while KKR and MI will remain at 12 points, assuming that MI win the remaining one of its final two games in the league stage. The Kings are left with only one game and will be out of contention even if they win their final league stage match against CSK because it will only propel them to 12 points.

Mumbai Indians: Table Position - 7th; Points - 10; NRR: -0.453 (12 matches)

For Mumbai Indians to make it to the playoffs, the team will not only have to win its final two matches by big margins but also hope that KKR goes down in its last group stage match badly so the side's net run rate drops. Mumbai Indians will also have to win both its matches and secure 4 more points, which will take them to 14 points and increase their hopes of qualification.

(Image: AP/PTI/BCCI)