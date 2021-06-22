IPL 2021: MI Respond To 'I Love Mumbai Indians' Trend On Twitter

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Men in Blue and Gold, who are renowned for their excellent brand of cricket, have broken countless records on the field. The Mumbai Indians squad enjoys an ardent fan following because of having cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah among others within their ranks which is why they are also immensely popular on social media.

Mumbai Indians fans get reply from franchise after Twitter trend goes viral

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians fans started trending 'I love Mumbai Indians' on Twitter. The MI fandom started tweeting the hashtag and in no time, more than a thousand tweets were posted. The MI Twitter admin took note of the trend and came up with an adorable reply as they expressed their love for the fans.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 campaign

The Mumbai-based franchise had a mixed start to their IPL 2021 campaign. After getting beaten in the tournament opener by Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit Sharma's men went on to win two on a trot as they defeated KKR and SRH. However, their next two games against DC and PBKS ended up in losses. Mumbai then went on to make a solid comeback as they trounced RR and arch-rivals CSK in successive games before the IPL 2021 was called off. At the time of the IPL suspension, Mumbai Indians were placed at the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins and three losses from seven games.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians players Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are currently playing the high-voltage World Test Champions Final against New Zealand in Southampton. The MI captain scored 34 off 68 in the first innings and helped India tackle the new ball threat. On the other hand, Bumrah is yet to find his rhythm. In the 18 overs he has bowled so far, Bumrah has given away 36 runs and hasn't picked a wicket yet.

WTC Final live streaming details

