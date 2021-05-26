IPL 2021 Salary Helps Lungi Ngidi Flaunt New House, CSK Colleagues React To Picture

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). has bought a new house. The announcement of the new Lungi Ngidi house was made by the cricketer himself on Instagram. Ngidi posted a couple of pictures of himself with his new house in the background.

Lungi Ngidi house: IPL 2021 teammates congratulate young pacer for new house

In the caption, an overwhelmed Ngidi revealed that he has bought his first house and added that he finally has a place that he can call his own. He wrote, "Finally a place I can call my own first place has been bought".

Ngidi's teammates were also delighted for the young pacer as they reacted to hiw photos. Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran and N Jagadeesan were the CSK players who congratulated Ngidi on buying a new house for himself.

Lungi Ngidi IPL salary

Ngidi was bought by CSK at the IPL 2018 auction for a price of INR 50 lakh. Since then, the Protean speedster has been bagging the same amount annually. The total Lungi Ngidi IPL salary to date is INR 2 crore.

Lungi Ngidi stats in IPL

The Lungi Ngidi stats in the IPL make for a decent read. In his short IPL career, Ngidi has played 14 matches where he has grabbed 25 wickets at a brilliant average of 17.92 and an economy rate of 8.29 which is quite impressive considering the fact that he bowls majorly at the death. Ngidi recently featured in the IPL 2021 for CSK where he picked five wickets in three games at an average of 25.00 and an economy rate of 10.41 before the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

Lungi Ngidi net worth

According to networthdekho.com. the Lungi Ngidi net worth stands at approximately $2 million (INR 14 crore). A major part of his net worth comprises his earnings from being an international cricketer for South Africa, as well as his salary from playing in T20 leagues like the IPL.

Disclaimer: The above Lungi Ngidi net worth and salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

