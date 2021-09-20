IPL 2021: Sehwag Wants Virat Kohli To Win At Least One IPL Trophy For RCB And Fans

Virat Kohli shockingly decided to step down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a week after stepping down as the skipper of the Indian T20 team after the T20 World Cup ends in October. The RCB captain confirmed, via a video message on RCB's social media handles, that IPL 2021 would be the last time he would lead his side in the marquee competition. However, he insisted that he will end his IPL playing days in the Bengaluru outfit.

On hearing that Kohli would step down as the skipper of RCB, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag felt for him and hoped that he would lead his side to win at least one IPL tournament. The RCB captain has not won an IPL despite competing in all 13 editions of the tournament, and 8 of those seasons as captain. With this in mind, all eyes will be on Kohli when RCB take on KKR on September 20 in Abu Dhabi. This will be the RCB skipper's first game since announcing his decision to quit as the captain of the team after this year's edition of the tournament.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

Virender Sehwag hopes Virat Kohli wins at least one IPL

While speaking to PTI, Virender Sehwag said that he hopes Virat Kohli wins at least one IPL because of his massive fan following. "IPL is important for every captain, but I think more so for Virat as with his huge fan base, everyone wants Virat to win a trophy for the Bangalore franchise. If not multiple times, then at least once in his tenure as captain," said the former Indian opener.

While Sehwag admitted that RCB has had a difficult run in previous seasons, he yet insisted that he would not be surprised if they went on to win the tournament. "This has been a strange year off the field due to pandemic, and who knows it might be a different year for Bangalore from previous seasons, and they go on to win the trophy," said the 42-year old.

KKR vs RCB match details

Date: September 20

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi