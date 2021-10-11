IPL 2021: Sunil Narine Rips RCB's Batting Order Apart; Dismisses Kohli, ABD & Maxwell

As KKR vs RCB crucial eliminator is underway at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has given back-to-back jolts to the 'Men In Red'. Having won the toss, Virat Kohli decided to bat first and tried to give a solid start along with Devdutt Paddikal in the 'do-or-die' game. Virat Kohli was looking solid in the middle when KKR spinner Sunil Narine clean bowled him at the score of 39 runs.

Sunil Narine dismissed Virat Kohli in the 13th over when the RCB skipper tried to slog-sweep him. Following Kohli, Narine then bamboozled veteran AB de Villiers in the 15th over of the match. AB de Villiers tried to play the Narine for a single, however, the ball turned sharply and went straight through the bat and pad. AB de Villiers was dismissed on a score of 11 runs. Narine then picked the in-form Maxwell when the Australian all-rounder tried to slog him over mid-on. In total, Sunil Narine picked up 4 wickets in the Eliminator and stopped the RCB from getting any kind of momentum.

Fans laud 'legend' Sunl Narine

Narine gets Kohli and Devilliers in the IPL Eliminator - Legend. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2021

Sunil Narine, what a magician. Gets AB De Villiers now, excellent spell by Narine this. KS Bharat, Virat Kohli and now AB. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2021

What a world class spell by Sunil Narine. At the most important stage, he delivered with figures of 4/21 including Virat, AB and Maxwell's wickets. What a legend for KKR over the years. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2021

The Return of the Stalwart for his franchise. 4/21 in a crunch game.. There's just nobody like him for @KKRiders 🛐 Thank you King Sunil Narine. — Harry🔔 (@hariPokiri_23) October 11, 2021

KKR vs RCB Eliminator IPL 2021

Coming back to the match, Sunil Narine's 4 for 41 figures in the crucial Eliminator choked the RCB total to 138 runs. Virat Kohli who scored 39 runs from 33 balls was the top scorer for the RCB. Apart from Narine, New Zealand's speedster Lockie Ferguson took 2 wickets. Ferguson dismissed Devdutt Padikkal and Shahbaz Ahmed. KKR now require139 runs to eliminate RCB from the playoffs and move to Qualifier 2 to face Delhi Capitals in order to reach the IPL 2021 Final.

(Image: iplt20.com)