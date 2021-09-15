IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Still On The Hook Over Mujeeb Ur Rahman's Visa Situation

The second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 is slated to begin on Sunday, September 19, and according to reports, Sunrisers Hyderabad are still on the hook over Mujeeb Ur Rahman's participation since the player is yet to get his visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The majority of the franchises have got their players back and have set training camps in UAE. According to reports, the Afghanistan spinner is still awaiting his visa and is yet to join the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. The spinner might play a key role with some pitches in UAE favourable for the spin. “It is still being worked on and there is no clear date as to when Mujeeb can join his franchise. His entry visa is still being worked on and there should be an update soon,” the source told to ANI.

There is no definite date for Mujeeb ur Rahman to join the team. When he arrives, he will be subjected to a six-day compulsory quarantine period before joining the squad, which means he would miss the games against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Despite the fact that Mujeeb has not arrived in the UAE, his teammates Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have arrived.

SRH currently sits at the bottom of the standings, having won only one of their seven matches thus far. Just before the IPL was halted, the franchise took a significant decision to replace David Warner from captaincy with Kane Williamson. SRH will play their first game against the Delhi Capitals on September 22.

IPL 2021: Different rules of quarantine for different nations

Regarding quarantine, players coming from the CPL 2021 and South Africa vs Sri Lanka series will be subjected to a two-day quarantine before being allowed to join their squads. Players from England, on the other hand, had to go through a six-day strict quarantine before being allowed to join their squads, given the COVID scare in the Indian camp.

“The players coming in from the bubbles in CPL and from the SA-SL series will undergo two days of isolation. They will come in and go into their rooms on the first day, they will then get tested the next day and once the results come in, they will join the squad members in the bubble,” the source disclosed to ANI.

IPL UAE - Fans will be back at the stadiums

Fans will be welcomed back into stadiums when the IPL 2021 season starts on September 19 with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 situation," a press release from the league said. "Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the COVID protocols and UAE government regulations," it added. The IPL will be played in front of an audience for the first time since 2019.

