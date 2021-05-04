IPL 2021 Suspended: List Of All Players Who Tested COVID-19 Positive This Season

There was a significant buzz around the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, considering the fact that it was being organised amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had ensured of implementing stringent SOPs and protocols in order to ensure the safety of the participating players. However, the season had to be suspended ultimately on Tuesday, after a number of players tested positive for the deadly virus despite being confined in a bio-bubble. The IPL 2021 suspended news broke out after an emergency meeting between BCCI and IPL governing council.

IPL latest news: IPL 2021 suspended after 29 matches

According to ANI, BCCI's vice-president Rajiv Shukla confirmed that the 14th edition of the cash-rich league remains suspended with immediate effect. So here is a query - 'Is IPL cancelled?' While many fans wonder about the future of the tournament, the BCCI has assured that they have not decided to call off the league, but have rather decided to postpone it. The decision to suspend the IPL 2021 comes as several teams including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the latest being Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) report breaches in the bio-bubble with several players testing positive for the virus.

IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K6VBK0W0WA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

IPL latest news: List of players who have tested positive for IPL 2021

1. Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The Kolkata Knight Riders' mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus according to the latest reports. The BCCI recently provided fans with the latest Varun Chakravarthy health update through an official release. The cricketing board mentioned that two KKR players have tested positive for Covid and also affirmed that all the other members of the squad have tested negative.

2. Sandeep Warrier (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Along with Chakravarthy, right-arm fast bowler Sandeep Warrier also recently tested positive for coronavirus. KKR CEO Venky Mysore in his conversation with Star Sports confirmed that Warrier has shown no signs of symptoms and is doing fine. However, he mentioned that Warrier's teammate Chakravarthy is still under the weather.

3. Wriddhiman Saha (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

SRH's wicketkeeper-batsman was the latest player to test positive for coronavirus in the IPL 2021 bio-bubble as per the latest Wriddhiman Saha IPL update. The Hyderabad-based franchise were the third team to have been hit by the COVID-19 scare in the ongoing season. Apart from Kolkata and Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings had also reported that bowling coach L. Balaji had tested positive for the virus. While the matches featuring KKR and CSK had to be postponed because of the same, the Saha IPL Covid positive report proved to be the final nail in the coffin and the organisers were forced to postpone the T20 competition.

4. Amit Mishra (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra has also reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The IPL veteran still awaits the second round of reports. The crafty leg-spinner is not the first member from the Delhi Capitals camp to have contracted the virus as his spin bowling partner Axar Patel also had tested positive while being in quarantine before the league's commencement.

5. Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kolkata Knight Riders opening batsman Nitish Rana had tested Covid positive on March 21. The player's report came in a day after he landed in Mumbai ahead of the IPL 2021. The southpaw had tested negative after serving his quarantine period and joined his KKR teammates ahead of their opening clash.

6. Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

In a major setback for Virat Kohli-led side Bangalore, its opener Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the season. RCB in their official statement had revealed that Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22. The player was in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru. The talented youngster was also forced to miss the team's initial matches because of the same.

7. Daniel Sams (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The 28-year-old had arrived in India on April 3 with a negative COVID-19 report but tested positive during the second test on April 7 and had to be in self-isolation after that. The Australian had joined the RCB bio-bubble on April 17 after testing negative for the virus.

8. Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)

The left-arm spinner had entered the Delhi Capitals' team hotel on March 28 with a negative COVID-19 report. However, the player tested positive after a second test. Patel was put in self-isolation after the report and also had to miss the franchise's initial matches in IPL 2021.

