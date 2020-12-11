IPL 2021 To Be Held In India Only After BCCI Releases Schedule For Home Series Vs England?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the news on the Indian team’s homecoming as the Men in Blue are set to play in India again. After the IPL in Dubai, the Indian team is currently on tour Down Under for the India vs Australia 2020 series. On Thursday, the BCCI released the dates and venues for the highly anticipated England's tour of India, which will kickoff Virat Kohli and co.'s international commitments in 2021.

The English side is set to kick off their tour on February 5 and end it on March 28. With the details of the England tour revealed, the tentative dates and details of what would the BCCI’s possible plan be for IPL 2021, can be deduced to an extent. The Dream11 IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to be held on March 29 this year, but was later postponed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 13th edition of the tournament was held in Dubai and ended just a month ago on November 10.

Earlier reports suggested that the next edition of the Indian Premier League was scheduled to take place in March 2021. However, the India vs England 2021 schedule has given some clarity on when can the fans expect for the next India’s premier cricketing event to start next year.

Also Read India Vs Australia: Would Not Be Surprised If Tests Against India Get A Little Fiery: Cummins

Also Read West Indies Wins Toss, Bowls In 2nd Test Vs. New Zealand

When is IPL 2021 expected to kick off?

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI usually does give a small break to its players before the congested Indian Premier League matches starts. India’s apex cricketing body is expected to give the players a 2-week layoff before they schedule the first match of the IPL 2021.

This could well mean that the next edition of the Indian Premier League is likely to be organized from the second week of April. The Indian Premier League has had its previous seasons kick off between the last week of March and the second week of April itself. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier revealed that his top priority would be to organize the event in India, despite its success without crowds in the UAE.

Also Read India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Skips Pink-ball Warm-up Game, India Opt To Bat

The cricket board is likely to stick to their original plan as they would not ideally want to play any of their home series matches or local tournaments like the IPL to be played outside of India. Although it remains to be seen whether the coronavirus pandemic's impact subsides by the time England play India with bio-bubbles most likely to remain a norm. Just like the England series, the IPL 2021 would well be conducted at few, handpicked venues if the situation does not get better across India.

Also Read Sanjay Manjrekar Takes Dig At Rishabh Pant, Gets Slammed On Twitter By Keeper-batsman

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.