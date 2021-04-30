IPL 2021 TV Ratings: Here Is The Team And Matches Watched The Most By Fans Till Match 25

Every year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is watched by a huge number of people across India. The TV ratings are released every week to compare which match gathered the most number of views by entertaining fans to the fullest. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) released the ratings for this week's viewership and the IPL 2021 has managed to be at the top for 3 weeks straight.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the Star Sports 1 Hindi channel from the Star Sports Network gathered the most number of viewership. The Star Sports 1 Hindi channel was viewed by an average of 3928.6 people per minute across all genres. This was courtesy of the high entertaining matches that took place during the week.

Mumbai Indians team 2021 among most-watched matches

Moreover, the Mumbai Indians team 2021 found the spot 3 times in the 5 most-watched programs list. Match 17 that took place between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings was on the top of the list with 22,047 people watching the match live per minute. The match took place on Friday, 23 April at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 2nd spot on the list for the most watched programs was taken by Match 15 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The 3rd spot went to Match 16 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The subsequent 4th and 5th positions went to matches involving the Mumbai Indians team 2021, which made them appear 3 times on the list.

MI IPL 2021 schedule to increase ratings further

After winning their last match against the Rajasthan Royals, the Mumbai Indians are set to face the Chennai Super Kings in Match 27 on Saturday, May 1. The ratings are expected to be at an all-time high since two of the most feared teams in the league will face each other. The numbers certainly tell that the Mumbai Indians fans follow the MI IPL 2021 schedule diligently to support the team.

Comparing Rohit Sharma stats on Rohit Sharma birthday

The 34th Rohit Sharma birthday took place on Friday, 30 April. Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly the most successful IPL captain lifting the IPL trophy 5 times with the Mumbai Indians. In his IPL career, Rohit Sharma has scored 5445 runs in 206 matches. He has maintained a strike rate of 130.4 and an average of 31.5. The Rohit Sharma stats have seen him score a staggering 9205 runs in 227 ODIs with his highest score being 264. Rohit Sharma has scored 2864 runs in 111 T20Is with a strike rate of 139.

Image Source: Mumbai Indians Instagram