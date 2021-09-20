IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Intends To Carry Forward RCB's Momentum Ahead Of Clash Against KKR

Virat Kohli will be making his 200th Indian Premier League appearance when the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 fixture at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

As Virat Kohli looks forward to leading Bangalore from the front once again in the second phase of the ongoing tournament, he has explained how his team has prepared for their clash against Kolkata.

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli opens up on preparations ahead of KKR clash

"Like any other side in the competition, KKR is a very strong side and we need to be at the top of our game. We have played very well against them in the last couple of seasons and something that we want to continue going ahead as well. We had good wins against them in Dubai last time and then in the first leg of this season as well we had a very good win against them with AB and Glenn Maxi putting on a masterclass for us and the bowlers were clinical as well. So, yeah we have some good memories and momentum but that doesn't mean we don't start with the same intent. We obviously have to be at the top of our game", said Virat Kohli in a video posted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore on their official Twitter handle.

RCB vs KKR: Can RCB do the double over KKR?

RCB had registered a convincing 38-run win over the Kolkata-based franchise when both teams had locked horns in the first leg of IPL 2021 in April and now, they would be hoping to do the double over the former champions. Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan & Co. would be looking forward to reviving their campaign. KKR are currently languishing at the seventh position in the IPL 2021 points table with just two wins from seven matches and four points to their tally.

RCB would be donning the blue jersey on Monday evening and on Sunday, the Bengaluru-based franchise had officially confirmed that their blue jerseys resembling the color of the PPE kits of frontline warriors worn by the Virat Kohli-led side during their clash against Eoin Morgan's KKR on September 20 will be auctioned on a platform called Fankind and proceeds from the auction will be used for free COVID-19 vaccination among lesser privileged communities in India.

