IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Needs 71 Runs To Become 1st Indian To Achieve Huge T20 Feat

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is just 71 runs away from achieving a rare milestone in T20 cricket. Kohli has 9,929 runs in the shortest format of the game across all competitions, domestic and international included. If Kohli manages to score 71 more runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in tonight's IPL game, he will become the first Indian batsman to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Only four batsmen Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik, and David Warner have scored more than 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Kohli has played 311 short form matches in his career so far, which includes 90 T20Is for India and 199 IPL games for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli has scored 3,159 T20 runs at the international level and over 6,000 in the IPL, including five centuries and 68 half-centuries. When Kohli steps out in the field on Monday, he will become the first player in the history of the IPL to play 200 matches for a single franchise. Kohli was inducted into the RCB squad in 2008 and since then he has not changed his franchise.

Kohli to resign as RCB captain

On Sunday, Kohli stunned the cricketing world as he announced his decision to step down as captain of the RCB after the completion of the ongoing IPL 2021. Kohli said that the ongoing season will be his last year as captain of the RCB, but assured that he will continue to play for the team as a batsman until he retires from the IPL. RCB is currently sitting pretty at number three on the points table with five wins in seven games. RCB will look to win tonight's match against KKR in order to gain early momentum in the tournament.

Kohli to resign as T20I captain

Earlier this week, Kohli sent shockwaves across the cricketing circle as he announced that he will step down as the captain of India's T20I side following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in November. Kohli took to social media to share a lengthy post, where he said that he reached the decision after a lot of thought and discussions with "close people", including Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma. Kohli said that he took the decision in order to ease pressure on his workload, which has been immense for the past few years.

Image: iplt20.com