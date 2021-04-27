IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Trolls Mr. Nags With EPIC Reply To Question For Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 22 of IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 27 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Bangalore-based franchise has had a stunning start to the competition, having won four out of the five games. They are currently placed third in the IPL 2021 points table and a win over Delhi will take them to the top.

Virat Kohli shut Mr. Nags down with epic reply

The atmosphere in the RCB dressing room is pretty jovial and one of the primary reasons behind it is their brilliant performances on the field. RCB players are relaxed and are enjoying their time off the field. Recently, RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal featured in an episode on RCB Insider presented by Myntra (RCB sponsor) with RCB anchor Danish Sait aka Mr. Nags. In the Mr Nags video, Padikkal is seen hanging out with Sait where the two are involved in a game of basketball as the cricketer is seen answering different questions about the game, as well as, his personal life.

During the fun chat, Mr. Nags asked Padikkal to pick only one between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. In response, Padikkal said that he likes both of them and cannot choose one. Mr. Nags insisted Padikkal to pick one and asked him to not answer diplomatically. The RCB captain was listening to all of this from behind as he quipped "What a waste of time, Nags."

Mr. Nags then tried to create controversy by telling Kohli that Padikkal picked AB de Villiers over him. The RCB skipper then came up with a clever reply and trolled Mr. Nags. Kohli told Mr. Nags that he doesn't know who Padikkal likes more between him and ABD but he definitely knows that the young southpaw doesn't like Mr. Nags himself. Earlier, Kohli had suggested jokingly to throw Nags out of the plane after making fun of the RCB captain's slow over rate problems. Here's the full Mr Nags video.

RCB Insider ft. Devdutt Padikkal



Mr. Nags caught up with Namma Huduga Dev D over a game of basketball and tried his best to create controversies. Watch the hilarious episode on @myntra presents RCB Insider.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/cVDpx4vjyd — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Padikkal will look to extend his glorious run with the willow in RCB's upcoming game against Delhi Capitals. Padikkal's IPL 2021 stats are a testament to his great batting display this season. Padikkal has scored 171 runs in four games at a brilliant average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 158.33.

DC vs RCB live telecast and streaming details

For the DC vs RCB live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, April 27. For DC vs RCB live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The DC vs RCB live streaming in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

