IPL 2021: 'You Need To Bat A Little More,' Gambhir Wants Dhoni To Change Batting Position

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir has urged Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni to change his batting position once the team qualifies for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Gambhir's remarks came after CSK's outstanding six-wicket win over southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had come out at number six, scored two boundaries off Mohammed Siraj in the 18th over as he brought his team closer to victory with just two runs to get from the remaining two overs.

RCB vs CSK: Gautam Gambhir wants MS Dhoni to bat up the order

While speaking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir said that the 'Captain Cool' should bat at No 4 once the three-time champions qualify for this year's playoffs irrespective of whether they are chasing or batting first. According to Gambhir, this approach would help Dhoni in spending time in the middle. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/expert also added that CSK's number three and four batsmen will not be able to score runs every time, and the more runs Mahi scores, it will keep getting easier.

MS Dhoni has not had a good season so far as he has only managed to score 51 runs from nine matches at an average of 12.75 and a strike rate of 115.90.

RCB vs CSK: Chennai grab the top spot in the points table

Coming back to the contest, openers Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli helped RCB get off to a flying start as both completed their respective half-centuries and also added 111 runs for the opening stand before the latter was dismissed for 53.

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal continued to go after the CSK bowlers with some delightful strokes as kept RCB's scoreboard movie. However, once he was sent back after an outstanding knock of a 50-ball 70 in the 17th over, the three-time finalists lost their momentum towards the backend of their innings and they were restricted to 156/6 from their 20 overs.

In reply, CSK got off to a brisk start with openers Devdutt Padikkal (38) and Faf du Plessis (31) adding 71 runs for the opening stand before Ambati Rayudu and all-rounder Moeen Ali (23) carried out the rescue act with a 47-run stand for the third wicket and once the two were dismissed, Suresh Raina (17*) and skipper MS Dhoni (11*) ensured that the former champions did not have any more hiccups as they took their team past the finish line by six wickets and 11 balls to spare.

By the virtue of this win, the Chennai Super Kings are now at the 'Numero Uno' spot in IPL 2021 points table with seven wins from nine matches and 14 points to their tally.

