IPL 2023 Auctions: 8 Players Who Might Go For More Than Rs 10 Crore At The Auctions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auctions for the 2023 edition is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 23. The auction will be held in Kochi, where 10 teams will fight to secure the services of top Indian and international stars. A total of 405 players are set to go under the hammer, including 273 Indians and 132 overseas cricketers. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Nicholas Pooran are among the hot properties to be sold at the upcoming auction. Let's take a look at players who might go for more than Rs 10 crore at the auctions.

Players who might fetch over Rs. 10 crore

Ben Stokes

England Test captain Ben Stokes is one of the most sort-after all-rounders in the world. He has set his base price at Rs. 2 crores. Teams will be looking to secure Stokes' services for the 2023 edition of the IPL and might spend over Rs. 10 crores to get their hands on him. A bidding war is expected to take place for the former Rajasthan Royals player.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is another all-rounder IPL franchises will be hoping to buy at the auctions. The former Chennai Super Kings player has kept his base price at Rs. 2 crores. He recently helped England win the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Curran's value as an all-rounder has skyrocketed as a result of his performance in the World Cup.

Narayan Jagadeesan

Narayan Jagadeesan recently shattered several world records with his 277 off 141 balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Chennai-born cricketer has kept his base price at Rs. 20 lakhs. Teams will be looking to secure Jagadeesan's services given his performance in the domestic List A tournament. Chennai Super Kings will be at the forefront of that race.

Mohammed Azharuddeen

Karnataka cricketer Mohammed Azharuddeen has kept his base price at Rs. 20 lakhs. However, he might fetch a surprise bid from franchises given his recent performances in domestic cricket. Azharuddeen was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in February 2021 but was released the same season and went unsold in 2022.

Kane Williamson

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has been released by his franchise after eight long years of association. Williamson has kept his base price at Rs. 2 crores. Franchises that are in search of a captain will go big for Williamson as he has the experience of leading an IPL side.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has been released by Punjab Kings after leading the side for a season earlier this year. He has kept his base price at Rs. 1 crore. Agarwal might trigger a bidding war at the auctions as he has good experience playing in the league and can be an explosive batsman at top of the order.

Reece Topley

England bowler Reece Topley has been in good form for the past several months. He has listed himself in the IPL 2023 auctions list with a base price of Rs. 75 lakhs. IPL teams are expected to bid heavily for the 28-year-old given his recent performances. He might fetch over Rs. 10 crores at the auctions.

Harry Brook

England batter Harry Brook recently played a vital role in his team's Test series win in Pakistan. He has been in phenomenal form for the past few months. Brook is expected to go for big bucks at the IPL 2023 auction. He has kept his base price at Rs. 1.5 crores.

