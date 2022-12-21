Last Updated:

IPL 2023 Auctions: Date, Time, Venue, Players, Purse, Live Streaming- Everything To Know

Check out the date, time, venue, players, and live-streaming details for the IPL 2023 Auctions, which is scheduled to be held on Friday in Kochi.

IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auctions for the 2023 season is scheduled to be held in Kochi on Friday, December 23. The auction will mark the beginning of the journey for the 10 participating teams in the upcoming 2023 season. Several big cricketers like Sam Curran and Ben Stokes are among the players who will go under the hammer on Friday. Having said that, here’s a look at the date, time, venue, live streaming, and other important details ahead of the IPL 2023 Auctions.

IPL 2023 Auctions: Date, Time, and Venue

The IPL mini-auctions for the 2023 season are scheduled to be held on Friday, December 23 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi. The event is slated to begin at 12:30 PM IST and is expected to last until late in the evening.

Remaining purse values and slots ahead of IPL 2023 Auctions

Teams

 Remaining Purse Values Player Slots Available

Mumbai Indians

 INR 20.05 crore 12 slots

Chennai Super Kings

 INR 20.45 crore

9 slots

Delhi Capitals

 INR 19.45 crore 7 slots

Gujarat Titans

 INR 19.25 crore 10 slots

Kolkata Knight Riders 

 INR 7.05 crore 14 slots

Lucknow Super Giants

 INR 23.35 crore 12 slots

Punjab Kings

 INR 32.2 crore 12 slots

Royal Challengers Bangalore

 INR 8.75 crore

9 slots

Rajasthan Royals

 INR 13.2 crore 13 slots

Sunrisers Hyderabad

 INR 42.25 crore 

17 slots

How to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2023 Auctions?

The IPL 2023 auction will be telecasted live on the Star Sports channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auctions?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 auction will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Top players set to go under the hammer at IPL 2023 Auctions

  • INR 2 crore base price: Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran
  • INR 1.5 crore base price: Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Nathan Coulter-Nile
  • INR 1 crore base price: Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, David Wiese
