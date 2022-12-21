Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auctions for the 2023 season is scheduled to be held in Kochi on Friday, December 23. The auction will mark the beginning of the journey for the 10 participating teams in the upcoming 2023 season. Several big cricketers like Sam Curran and Ben Stokes are among the players who will go under the hammer on Friday. Having said that, here’s a look at the date, time, venue, live streaming, and other important details ahead of the IPL 2023 Auctions.
The IPL mini-auctions for the 2023 season are scheduled to be held on Friday, December 23 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi. The event is slated to begin at 12:30 PM IST and is expected to last until late in the evening.
|
Teams
|Remaining Purse Values
|Player Slots Available
|
Mumbai Indians
|INR 20.05 crore
|12 slots
|
Chennai Super Kings
|INR 20.45 crore
|
9 slots
|
Delhi Capitals
|INR 19.45 crore
|7 slots
|
Gujarat Titans
|INR 19.25 crore
|10 slots
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|INR 7.05 crore
|14 slots
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|INR 23.35 crore
|12 slots
|
Punjab Kings
|INR 32.2 crore
|12 slots
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|INR 8.75 crore
|
9 slots
|
Rajasthan Royals
|INR 13.2 crore
|13 slots
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|INR 42.25 crore
|
17 slots
The IPL 2023 auction will be telecasted live on the Star Sports channels in India.
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 auction will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.