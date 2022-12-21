The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auctions for the 2023 season is scheduled to be held in Kochi on Friday, December 23. The auction will mark the beginning of the journey for the 10 participating teams in the upcoming 2023 season. Several big cricketers like Sam Curran and Ben Stokes are among the players who will go under the hammer on Friday. Having said that, here’s a look at the date, time, venue, live streaming, and other important details ahead of the IPL 2023 Auctions.

IPL 2023 Auctions: Date, Time, and Venue

The IPL mini-auctions for the 2023 season are scheduled to be held on Friday, December 23 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi. The event is slated to begin at 12:30 PM IST and is expected to last until late in the evening.

Remaining purse values and slots ahead of IPL 2023 Auctions

Teams Remaining Purse Values Player Slots Available Mumbai Indians INR 20.05 crore 12 slots Chennai Super Kings INR 20.45 crore 9 slots Delhi Capitals INR 19.45 crore 7 slots Gujarat Titans INR 19.25 crore 10 slots Kolkata Knight Riders INR 7.05 crore 14 slots Lucknow Super Giants INR 23.35 crore 12 slots Punjab Kings INR 32.2 crore 12 slots Royal Challengers Bangalore INR 8.75 crore 9 slots Rajasthan Royals INR 13.2 crore 13 slots Sunrisers Hyderabad INR 42.25 crore 17 slots

How to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2023 Auctions?

The IPL 2023 auction will be telecasted live on the Star Sports channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auctions?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 auction will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Top players set to go under the hammer at IPL 2023 Auctions