IPL 2023: Big Blow To Shikhar Dhawan & Co As Star Punjab Kings Batsman Ruled Out Injured

England batsman Jonny Bairstow is all set to miss out on the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in order to focus on the Ashes series. According to British media reports, Bairstow is currently preparing to make a comeback from an injury that he suffered while playing golf last year. The 33-year-old underwent successful surgery but it left him bedridden for months, resulting in his exclusion from England's T20 World Cup squad and from subsequent Test series.

"The actual injury was as such ... a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits. All in all I have done a proper job on it!" He had successful surgery more than a week later, and won't play again until next year," Bairstow said about his injury last year.

Bairstow likely to miss out on IPL 2023

It is now being reported that Bairstow has returned to playing cricket in the nets and is expected to make a comeback for Yorkshire later this year. With the IPL starting on March 31, Bairstow is unlikely to be available for his franchise Punjab Kings, who will now have to look for a replacement player. England head coach Brendon McCullum has already said that Bairstow will return to his side when fully fit. With the Ashes approaching, Bairstow will look to recover fully in time to start playing for England again.

Bairstow made his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019. He played for the franchise for three seasons before moving to Punjab Kings. Bairstow was bought by Punjab at the IPL 2022 mega auctions for Rs. 6.75 crore. The England wicketkeeper-batsman has played 39 matches in the tournament and has scored 1291 runs at an average of 35.86 and with a strike rate of 142.65.

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Image: BCCI

