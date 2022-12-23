PBKS Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Punjab Kings At IPL 2023 Auction

Punjab Kings went into the IPL 2023 auction with 16 players and the second-highest purse to fill in the rest of the slots. Punjab Kings had Rs. 32.20 crore left in their purse with 9 slots remaining to be filled, including six Indians and three overseas players. Before going into the auction, the franchise released captain Mayank Agarwal and head coach Anil Kumble.

Players retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse

Players bought by Punjab Kings at IPL 2023 Auction

Sam Curran (England) - INR 18.50 crores Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - INR 50 lakhs Harpreet Bhatia (India) - INR 40 lakhs Vidwath Kaverappa (India) - INR 20 lakhs Mohit Rathee (India) - INR 20 lakhs Shivam Singh (India) - INR 20 lakhs

Sam Curran reunites with Punjab Kings

Sam Curran has become the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after being sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping sum of Rs. 18.50 crores. Curran was part of the Punjab Kings' setup before being roped in by Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2020 auctions. He had picked a hat-trick for Punjab in his maiden season at the cash-rich league in 2019. An intense bidding war took place to secure the services of Curran at IPL 2023 auction. Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals took part in the bidding process before Punjab ultimately succeeded in securing Curran for the record-breaking sum.

Image: IPL

