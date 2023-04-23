IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Coach Heaps Praises On Sachin Ahead Of His 50th Birthday

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar will celebrate his 50th birthday on April 24, 2023. Sachin doesn't need any introduction for what he has done for Indian cricket and has carried the load on his shoulders for 24 years. Tendulkar is currently a part of the Mumbai Indians dugout in the IPL 2023 and is playing the role of a mentor for them. Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting who is also a good friend of the ex-Indian batsman wished him a birthday and heaped a lot of praise for him.

"I've said forever Sachin's technically the best batter that I've ever seen, and played with or against. Whatever plan that we came up with as a bowling group, he found a way to combat it, whether it was in India or Australia. It's hard to rank and judge players as everyone is different and everyone plays the game differently. But certainly through the generation that I played, he was technically the best player that I saw. is birthday and heaped a lot of praise for him", Ricky Ponting said on ICC Review.

A special birthday celebration 😃



When the entire Wankhede Stadium collectively wished Happy Birthday to the legendary @sachin_rt 🎂👏#TATAIPL | #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/wSIymEe8wu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2023

What's Sachin Tendulkar's best shot? Ponting says

Ricky Ponting also recalled Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten knock of 241 at the SCG in 2004 as one of his favourite innings and also recognised his straight drive as one of his best shots. "I think his straight driving was his best shot. Whether it be on front foot or even back foot – because he was short in stature, he won't mind me saying that he was able to sort of stand up on top of the bounce of the ball and punch it back down the ground, off the front foot or back foot", Ricky Ponting said.

"The trademark things you think about with Tendulkar was just seeing the full face of that bat coming straight back down the line of the ball and straight back past the bowler. So I think that'd be his trademark for sure", Ricky Ponting further added. Coming back to Sachin Tendulkar's legacy in international cricket, the Indian legend has 100 international centuries to his name and also has scored over 30,000 runs across all formats for the Indian team.