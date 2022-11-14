IPL 2023: Full List Of Players Who Will Be Released Before Mini Auctions Including Pollard

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is scheduled to be held on December 23 in the southern Indian city of Kochi. Ahead of the much-awaited auction, franchises will have to submit a list of players they have retained or released for the upcoming season. In this article, we will take a look at the complete list of players released by IPL teams before the auction. Also, keep in mind that this isn't a complete list and that the names below were included based on various media reports.

IPL 2023: List of players likely to be released

Gujarat Titans: Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron

Rajasthan Royals: Navdeep Saini, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

Royal Challengers Bangalore: David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Dushmantha Chameera, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shivam Mavi, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Ishan Porel, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Writtick Chatterjee, Rishi Dhawan

Delhi Capitals: Tim Siefert, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Shardul Thakur

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Romario Shepherd, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Fazahaq Farooqi, Shreyas Gopal

Chennai Super Kings: Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Hrithik Shokeen

Money left in the purse for each IPL team

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans had the most money remaining in their purse at the end of the IPL 2022 mega auction, followed by Chennai Super Kings. Royal Challengers Bangalore is another franchise with over Rs. 1.5 crore left in their purse. One of the two new teams, the Lucknow Super Giants, had spent every penny of their allotted Rs. 90 crore in the auction the previous year.

Gujarat Titans: INR 3.45 crore

Rajasthan Royals: INR 0.15 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: INR 1.55 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: Zero

Delhi Capitals: INR 0.10 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: INR 0.10 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: INR 0.45 crore

Punjab Kings: INR 3.45 crore

Chennai Super Kings: INR 2.95 crore

Mumbai Indians: INR 0.10 crore

Image: IPL