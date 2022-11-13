IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Trade Two-IPL Winning Overseas Stars To Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have traded New Zealand pacer, Lockie Ferguson, from Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023. In a statement issued on IPL's official website on Sunday, it was confirmed that Ferguson will play for the Knight Riders next season. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz to KKR ahead of next year's IPL.

"New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023. He played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul. Kolkata Knight Riders have also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans. He was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2022 TATA IPL edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy but did not play any game last season," the statement read.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders. #TATAIPL



More Details 👇https://t.co/FwBbZbwcP9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 13, 2022

Ferguson played 13 matches for the Titans last season and picked 12 wickets, while Gurbaz did not play a single game. Gurbaz was included in Titans' squad for IPL 2022 as a replacement for England opener Jason Roy, who pulled out of the cash-rich league citing bio-bubble fatigue. Ferguson, on the other hand, was crucial in Gujarat's maiden championship win earlier this year as he performed well in every game to help his side lift the trophy.

Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final of IPL 2022 to win the trophy in their first year in the league. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya led the team from the front as he not only contributed with the ball but also finished the season as their top run-getter. Gujarat Titans were one of the two new teams added to the IPL roster last year, the other being the Lucknow Super Giants.

Earlier last month, it was reported that IPL franchises have been asked to submit the list of their retained players by November 15. As per reports, there is no cap on the number of players IPL teams can retain ahead of the mini-auction, which is expected to be held in December. The trade window is currently open for teams to buy and sell players behind closed doors.

Image: IPL