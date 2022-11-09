IPL Mini-auction Scheduled To Be Held In Kochi On December 23: Report

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is planned to take place in Kochi on December 23, according to ESPNcricinfo. Each franchise will get an additional Rs. 5 crore to spend at the auction aside from the funds left over from their prior auction purse and the value of the players they release. The IPL's overseas stars, including the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood, who were forced to sit out the previous season owing to injuries, are anticipated to fetch high prices during the upcoming auction.

Earlier last month, it was reported that IPL franchises have been asked to submit the list of their retained players by November 15. As per reports, there is no cap on the number of players IPL teams can retain ahead of the mini-auction. Last year was different as teams could only retain four players going into the auction since they were in the rebuilding phase with two new teams in the fray.

IPL teams: Money left in the purse

Punjab Kings had the most money remaining in their purse at the end of the IPL 2022 mega auction, followed by Chennai Super Kings. One of the two new teams, the Lucknow Super Giants, had spent every penny of their allotted Rs. 90 crore in the auction the previous year.

Gujarat Titans: INR 3.45 crore

Rajasthan Royals: INR 0.15 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: INR 1.55 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: Zero

Delhi Capitals: INR 0.10 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: INR 0.10 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: INR 0.45 crore

Punjab Kings: INR 3.45 crore

Chennai Super Kings: INR 2.95 crore

Mumbai Indians: INR 0.10 crore

IPL 2023 is expected to start in March-April after the conclusion of the Women's IPL, which is slated to be launched by the BCCI next year. The BCCI recently sold the media rights of the IPL for a whopping sum of more than USD$6 billion. While Star India retained the TV rights of the IPL, Viacom 18 won the digital rights to the tournament.

The BCCI has confirmed that the IPL will return to its old home and away format from next year, meaning teams will get to play games at their respective home bases like they used to before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Image: BCCI