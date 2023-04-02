IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' Nehal Wadhera Hits One Out Of The Stadium Against RCB | WATCH

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Mumbai Indians is billed as one of the most high-profile clashes in the Indian Premier League. RCB lost in the eliminator last season and the refreshed side will hope to bounce back with renewed vigour this season. Mumbai Indians had a few big buys in the auction and will rely heavily on the likes of Cameron Green.

Mumbai managed to post a mammoth 171 in the first innings courtesy of a Tilak Varma fiery inning. Nehal Wadhera who also chipped in with a quickfire contribution launched a massive 101-meter six which is one of the longest sixes in the history of the IPL.

Mumbai's Nehal Wadhera hits a 101 mtr six against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wadhera played a blinder of an inning as he registered 21 runs in 13 balls against RCB. The likes of Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma failed to deliver but Varma made sure Mumbai remain in the hunt.

RCB starting XI: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Michael Bracewell, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Shahbaz Ahmed, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Harshal Patel, 8 Akash Deep, 9 Reece Topley, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Karn Sharma

Mumbai Indians starting XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Thilak Varma, 5 Tim David, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Nehal Wadhera, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Hrithik Shokeen, 10 Arshad Khan, 11 Piyush Chawla

Mumbai Indians' impact players: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore's impact players: Substitutes: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, David Willey