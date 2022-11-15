The Indian Premier League (IPL) will hold a mini-auction next month as the teams gear up for the next edition of the cash-rich tournament. Ahead of the auctions, IPL franchises had to announce their retention list with November 15 being the deadline. While all focus was on Ravindra Jadeja a little over a month back, the focus shifted to SRH and PBKS after the retention list was announced. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have released their captains from last season with Kane Williamson and Mayank Agarwal going into the auctions after poor displays in IPL 2023.

There were other notable releases also as the likes of Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo were also released by Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Meanwhile, KKR also released Pat Cummins from their squad. Here's the full list of players released by IPL teams ahead of the auctions:-

Chennai Super Kings

Players released: Dwayne Bravo (INR 4.4 crore), Robin Uthappa (INR 2 crore), Adam Milne (INR 1.9 crore), Hari Nishaanth (INR 20 lakh), Chris Jordan (INR 3.6 crore), Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh), KM Asif (INR 20 lakh), Narayan Jagadeesan (INR 20 lakh)

Purse remaining: Rs 20.45

Rajasthan Royals

Players released: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Purse remaining: Rs 13.2 crore

Mumbai Indians

Players released: Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh), Aryan Juyal (INR 20 lakh), Basil Thampi (INR 30 lakh), Daniel Sams (INR 2.6 crore), Fabian Allen (INR 75 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 1.3 crore), Mayank Markande (INR 65 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 1.6 crore), Rahul Buddhi (INR 20 lakh), Riley Meredith (INR 1 crore), Sanjay Yadav (INR 50 lakh), Tymal Mills (INR 1.5 crore)

Purse remaining: Rs 20.55 crore

Gujarat Titans

Players released: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (INR 50 lakh), Lockie Ferguson (INR 10 crore), Dominic Drakes (INR 1.1 crore), Gurkeerat Singh (INR 50 lakh), Jason Roy (INR 2 crore), Varun Aaron (INR 50 lakh)

Purse remaining: Rs 19.25

Delhi Capitals

Players released: Shardul Thakur (INR 10.75 crore), Tim Seifert (INR 50 lakh), Ashwin Hebbar (INR 20 lakh), Srikar Bharat (INR 2 crore), Mandeep Singh (INR 1.1 crore)

Purse remaining: Rs 19.45 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players released: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Purse remaining: Rs 7.05 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Players released: Andrew Tye (INR 1 crore), Ankit Rajpoot (INR 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (INR 2 crore), Evin Lewis (INR 2 crore), Jason Holder (INR 8.75 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 4.6 crore), Shahbaz Nadeem (INR 50 lakh)

Purse remaining: Rs 23.35 crore

Punjab Kings

Players released: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Purse remaining: Rs 32.2 crore

Players released: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Purse remaining: Rs 42.25 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Purse remaining: Rs 8.75 crore