IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Achieves Two Major Milestone For Rajasthan Royals | READ

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: On Wednesday, in the ongoing IPL 2023 (Indian Premier League), Sanju Samson achieved a major milestone for Rajasthan Royals. The RR captain has broken the record of Ajinkya Rahane to go to the top of the list. Despite of it being a memorable match, Samson's RR was the second-best side on the day as PBKS won the match by 5 runs.

With just 3 runs remaining to go past Ajinkya Rahane's total of 3098 runs, Sanju Samson scored a straight six to overtake Rahane and become the franchise's highest-ever scorer. He took 114 innings to amass the total. Moreover, through the innings of 42 runs, he also went past 1000 runs as captain, he is only the 11th player in the history of IPL to get those many runs as captain.

𝐃𝐢𝐥 𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝟏. 💗 pic.twitter.com/Thy5l7Jhzc — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2023

While he debuted in the IPL as a Rajasthan Royals player, Sanju Samson briefly moved to Delhi Capitals. He then came back and eventually became the captain of the Royals franchise. With the ICC World Cup set to take place later in the year, Samson is currently fighting to enter into the scheme of things for India.

RR vs PBKS: IPL 2023 match 8

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan put up an impressive batting display and scored an unbeaten 86 off just 56 balls with nine fours and three sixes. Dhawan's opening partner Prabhasimran Singh also followed his footsteps and played a quickfire 60 off 34 balls with a strike rate of 176.47.

Chasing the target Rajasthan Royals never got going and R Ashwin who came to open in place of Jos Buttler was dismissed for a duck by Arshdeep Singh. Buttler who came after his dismissal also walked back for 19 and Yashasvi Jaiswal also was not able to continue his form from the last match. Skipper Sanju Samson played a 42-run knock and tried to handle the innings but he was also soon dismissed. In the end, any batsman was not able to stay at the crease for long and the hosts lost the match by five runs.