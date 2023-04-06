RCB Vs KKR Highlights : KKR Defeat RCB By 81 Runs To Register Their Maiden Win In IPL 2023

Quick links:
Image: bcci/ipl
Sahrdul Thakur: "Even I don't know where it came from! Looking at the scorecard, everyone would have said we were struggling. But your subconscious mind takes over. You also have to have skills to do that at the higher level, but we also work hard in the nets. Coaching staff do the throwdowns, and give us the option of range-hitting. And you know the pitches; they always suit the batsmen, don't they?
Varun picks up his third wicket as the departure of Akash Deep confirms RCB's defeat
Usyash picks up his third as Karn Sharma returns to the pavilion
Suyash has his second as Dinesh Karthik goes back to the pavilion.
Anuj Rawat becomes the first IPL victim of Suyash Sharma
Shardul Thakur dismisses Bracewell.
What a night KKR are having here at the Eden Gardens, RCB are crumbling down like a pack of cards. Shahbaz Ahmed perishes at the hands of Sunil Narine. RCB are 61/5 now and they need to score at almost 13 runs an over now.
Varun Chakravarthy sends Harshal Patel packing to the dressing room.
Varun Chakravarthy is spewing fire as he removed Glenn Maxwell.
Varun Chakravarthy gets the prized wicket of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis
Sunil Narine clean-bowled Virat Kohli as KKR seem to have a massive advantage.
The opening pair has taken things into their own hand.
RCB have had a very cautious start amidst of a Kohli Kohli chant at Eden Gardens
Virat Kohli hasn't had an eventful day at Eden Gardens for quite a while
KKR have amassed a whopping 204 runs against RCB.
Siraj picks the valuable wicket of Siraj who set the base for KKR.
Rinku Singh departs after a well made 46.
Shardul Thakur brings up the second fastest fifty of this seasonn.
Shardul Thakur is in fire as the Indian pacer has been hitting the ball all over the ground.
Shardul Thakur hit consecutive sixes to start the 13th over, which ended with Shardul hitting a six off a free hit. KKR reached 113/5 at the end of the 13th over.
Andre Russell walked back to the dugout on a golden duck, as Karn Sharma grabbed two wickets in two balls. Sharma missed out on the hattrick as Shardul Thakur opened his account with a four.
Gurbaz was dismissed in the 12th over by Karn Sharma after hitting 57 runs in 44 balls. Andre Russell walked out to the pitch at no. 6.
KKR reached 87/3 in 11 overs, with Gurbaz looking strong on 55 off 42.
Gurbaz hit Karn Sharma for a six in the 10th over to complete his half-century in 38 balls.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit Shahbaz Ahmed for a four in the 8th over, after surviving an lbw appeal earlier in the over. He then hit another maximum in the second ball of the next over to reach to an individual score of 41 off 33.
Nitish Rana walked out after getting out in the 7th over, reducing KKR to 47/3 in 6.1 overs.
Gurbaz hit another four in the third ball of the 6th over, taking KKR's total to 45/2. KKR finished the powerplay with 47/2 on the board.
Gurbaz hit his first six of the night in the second ball of the fourth over, which was later declared a no-ball. The batsmen picked up a double off the free hit.
David Willey dismisses Mandeep Singh. He is on a hattrick
David Willey removes the stumps of Venkatesh Iyer.