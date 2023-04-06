Last Updated:

RCB Vs KKR Highlights : KKR Defeat RCB By 81 Runs To Register Their Maiden Win In IPL 2023

23:36 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB score: Shardul Thakur reacts

Sahrdul Thakur: "Even I don't know where it came from! Looking at the scorecard, everyone would have said we were struggling. But your subconscious mind takes over. You also have to have skills to do that at the higher level, but we also work hard in the nets. Coaching staff do the throwdowns, and give us the option of range-hitting. And you know the pitches; they always suit the batsmen, don't they?

23:12 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB live: KKR lodge their first victory in IPL 2923

Varun picks up his third wicket as the departure of Akash Deep confirms RCB's defeat

22:55 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB live: nine down for RCB

Usyash picks up his third as Karn Sharma returns to the pavilion

22:43 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR Latest Updates: KKR Falling apart

Suyash has his second as Dinesh Karthik goes back to the pavilion.

22:42 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR Latest Updates: Suyash Sharma has his maiden IPL wicket

Anuj Rawat becomes the first IPL victim of Suyash Sharma

22:42 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR Latest Updates: Shardul Thakur removes Bracewell

Shardul Thakur dismisses Bracewell.

22:22 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR Latest Updates: Sunil Narine gets into the act

What a night KKR are having here at the Eden Gardens, RCB are crumbling down like a pack of cards. Shahbaz Ahmed perishes at the hands of Sunil Narine. RCB are 61/5 now and they need to score at almost 13 runs an over now.

22:17 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR live updates: Varun Chakravarthy running riot

Varun Chakravarthy sends Harshal Patel packing to the dressing room.

22:17 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB live score: Varun Chakravarthy show running

Varun Chakravarthy is spewing fire as he removed Glenn Maxwell.

22:04 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB live: Faf du Plessis departs

Varun Chakravarthy gets the prized wicket of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

21:59 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB live: Sunil Narine has a big scalp

Sunil Narine clean-bowled Virat Kohli as KKR seem to have a massive advantage.

21:57 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB live: Virat-Faf firing all guns

The opening pair has taken things into their own hand.

21:49 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB live: Kohli Kohli chant at Eden Gardens

RCB have had a very cautious start amidst of a Kohli Kohli chant at Eden Gardens

21:43 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB live: A Virat Kohli show is on the cards?

Virat Kohli hasn't had an eventful day at Eden Gardens for quite a while

21:21 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB live: KKR post a mammoth 204 runs against RCB

KKR have amassed a whopping 204 runs against RCB.

21:19 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB live: Shardul makes his way

Siraj picks the valuable wicket of Siraj who set the base for KKR.

21:19 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB: Rinku Singh dismissed after a brilliant knock

Rinku Singh departs after a well made 46.

21:02 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB: Shardul Thakur is on a rampage mode

Shardul Thakur brings up the second fastest fifty of this seasonn.

20:52 IST, April 6th 2023
KKR vs RCB: Shardul Thakur hits consecutive sixes, 50 partnership up

Shardul Thakur is in fire as the Indian pacer has been hitting the ball all over the ground.

20:40 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: KKR cross 100-run mark

Shardul Thakur hit consecutive sixes to start the 13th over, which ended with Shardul hitting a six off a free hit. KKR reached 113/5 at the end of the 13th over.

20:33 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: Karn Sharma grabs 2 in 2, removes Russell on duck

Andre Russell walked back to the dugout on a golden duck, as Karn Sharma grabbed two wickets in two balls. Sharma missed out on the hattrick as Shardul Thakur opened his account with a four.

20:31 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: Karn Sharma removes Gurbaz; KKR 89/4

Gurbaz was dismissed in the 12th over by Karn Sharma after hitting 57 runs in 44 balls. Andre Russell walked out to the pitch at no. 6.

20:28 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: KKR 87/3 in 11 overs

KKR reached 87/3 in 11 overs, with Gurbaz looking strong on 55 off 42.

20:23 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: Gurbaz completes a 38-ball fifty

Gurbaz hit Karn Sharma for a six in the 10th over to complete his half-century in 38 balls.

20:16 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: Rahmanullah keeps striking after surviving

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit Shahbaz Ahmed for a four in the 8th over, after surviving an lbw appeal earlier in the over. He then hit another maximum in the second ball of the next over to reach to an individual score of 41 off 33.

20:06 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: KKR lose skipper Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana walked out after getting out in the 7th over, reducing KKR to 47/3 in 6.1 overs.

20:03 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: KKR score 47 runs in powerplay after 2 early wickets

Gurbaz hit another four in the third ball of the 6th over, taking KKR's total to 45/2. KKR finished the powerplay with 47/2 on the board.

19:55 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: Gurbaz overcomes nerves to hit first maximum of the night

Gurbaz hit his first six of the night in the second ball of the fourth over, which was later declared a no-ball. The batsmen picked up a double off the free hit.

19:52 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: David Willey on a hattrick

David Willey dismisses Mandeep Singh. He is on a hattrick

19:52 IST, April 6th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: David Willey has his first scalp

David Willey removes the stumps of Venkatesh Iyer.

