Indian Premier League 2023 Commentators: With the countdown set to begin for the IPL 2023, major developments have been coming in both from the franchises' sides and from the organisers. While the teams are busy completing the pre-tournament formalities like launching new jerseys and grabbing new brand deals, the organisers are keeping track of the venues and are in constant contact with the 10 high-profile outfits of the tournament. However, there is one more aspect of the game that is equally important. Though cricket fans always remain eager to witness the contest between bowl and bat, the game gets completed by the voices who narrate the action to the billions, and for that, the premier force is the broadcaster.
About broadcasters, Star Sports would be the official broadcaster of this year's IPL, and they have released the star-studded list of the popular individuals who will be behind the mic this season. This season regulars like Sunil Gavaskar, Tom Moody, and Harbhajan Singh, will be joined by debutants like Aaron Finch, Murali Vijay, Sreesanth, Yusuf Pathan, and Mithali Raj. Here's the full-fledged list.
With the commentary list out, and the squads all packed-up, the wait for the action to begin is officially on. So, in two weeks, dialogues like "magnificent strike for a six" or "Up in the air and taken" may become prevalent phrases yet again. All to look forward to in IPL 2023.
The forthcoming IPL will be the 16th season of the coveted tournament. Much like the last season 10 teams will be part of this cricket mayhem. Mumbai Indians, who are the most successful franchise of the tournament will come back to target their 6th podium finish. The 4-time champion CSK will be motivated to get back to trophy-winning ways. But, again all eyes would be on RCB, DC, and PBKS, as one of these could end their long yearning for the trophy. The IPL 2023 will commence from March 31. Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions Gujarat Titans will kick-off the season.