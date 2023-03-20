Indian Premier League 2023 Commentators: With the countdown set to begin for the IPL 2023, major developments have been coming in both from the franchises' sides and from the organisers. While the teams are busy completing the pre-tournament formalities like launching new jerseys and grabbing new brand deals, the organisers are keeping track of the venues and are in constant contact with the 10 high-profile outfits of the tournament. However, there is one more aspect of the game that is equally important. Though cricket fans always remain eager to witness the contest between bowl and bat, the game gets completed by the voices who narrate the action to the billions, and for that, the premier force is the broadcaster.

IPL 2023 commentators on TV

About broadcasters, Star Sports would be the official broadcaster of this year's IPL, and they have released the star-studded list of the popular individuals who will be behind the mic this season. This season regulars like Sunil Gavaskar, Tom Moody, and Harbhajan Singh, will be joined by debutants like Aaron Finch, Murali Vijay, Sreesanth, Yusuf Pathan, and Mithali Raj. Here's the full-fledged list.

English: Sunil Gavaskar, Jacques Kallis, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Aaron Finch, Tom Moody, Paul Collingwood, Daniel Vettori, Daniel Morrison, David Hussey

Hindi: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mithali Raj, Mohd Kaif, Sanjay Manjrekar, Imran Tahir, Deep Dasgupta, Ajay Mehra, Padamjeet Sehrawat & Jatin Sapru, K Srikkanth, S Badrinath, Lakshmipathi Balaji, S Ramesh, Murali Vijay,

Tamil: RJ Balaji, Yomahesh, Muthuraman R, KV Sathyanarayanan, Thirush Kamini

Telugu: MSK Prasad, Venugopal Rao, T Suman, Kalyan Krishna D, Ashish Reddy, Kaushik NC, Anchor Ravi Rakle

Kannada: Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivasa Murthy P, Bharath Chipli, Pavan Deshpande, Akhil Balachandra, GK Anil Kumar, Sumesh Goni, Gundappa Vishwanath, Roopesh Shetty

Marathi: Amol Muzumdar, Sandeep Patil, Aditya Tare, Nilesh Natu, Prasad Kshirsagar

Malayalam

Gujarati: S Sreesanth, Tinu Yohannan, Shiyas Mohammad, Vishnu Hariharan Manan Desai,

Akash Trivedi, Nayan Mongia

Bangla: Ashoke Dinda, RJ Varun Kaushik, Pradip Roy, Pallab Basu, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala

IPL 2023 commentators on digital

English: Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble, AB de Villiers, Owais Shah, Graeme Smith, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Scott Styris and Graeme Swann

Malayalam: VA Jagadeesh, Sony Cheruvathur, Raiphi Gomez, Sachin Baby, Rohan Prem and Aju John Thomas.

With the commentary list out, and the squads all packed-up, the wait for the action to begin is officially on. So, in two weeks, dialogues like "magnificent strike for a six" or "Up in the air and taken" may become prevalent phrases yet again. All to look forward to in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 in a nutshell

The forthcoming IPL will be the 16th season of the coveted tournament. Much like the last season 10 teams will be part of this cricket mayhem. Mumbai Indians, who are the most successful franchise of the tournament will come back to target their 6th podium finish. The 4-time champion CSK will be motivated to get back to trophy-winning ways. But, again all eyes would be on RCB, DC, and PBKS, as one of these could end their long yearning for the trophy. The IPL 2023 will commence from March 31. Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions Gujarat Titans will kick-off the season.