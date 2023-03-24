IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Explains What Makes MS Dhoni And Chennai Super Kings Great | READ

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has heaped Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership skills ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni will once again lead Chennai Super Kings with an aim for that elusive fifth IPL crown. CSK will face Gujarat Titans in the opening fixture of the IPL 2023 on 31st March.

Sunil Gavaskar lauds MS Dhoni's leadership skill

Except for two seasons, the 41-year-old has been a pivotal part of the IPL franchise as he has been the everlasting captain for them. In the last season, Ravindra Jadeja was handed over the leadership role for a brief period but the former Indian skipper was reinstated soon after.

Gavaskar explained why he regards the CSK captain as one of the best in the business as he can turn a crop of players into a winning unit pretty quickly.

In an interaction with Star sports he revealed, "I think when CSK returned and won the IPL trophy, it was absolutely amazing because the team had not been together for two years and they had moved out with different franchises and suddenly they come back again. That tells you leadership. That tells you how the man could get a team together again after that gap. Sometimes you know, first year, second year there is a team spirit that happens but to get all of them together after the gap is remarkable

"I think therefore that particular year and some of the shots that he played, I remember one game where the teams needed 20 odds runs in the final over and he just smashed it around from everywhere from outside the off stump, he was hitting it over long on for sixes! We were used to seeing that from Dhoni but even those little touches of his where he makes a fielder, a player feel 7 feet tall, are the touches that make him stand out from the other."

Chennai Super Kings' full IPL 2023 schedule

GT vs CSK on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs LSG on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs RR on April 12 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

RCB v CSK on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs SRH on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs CSK on April 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST

RR vs CSK on April 27 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs PBKS on April 30 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST

LSG vs CSK on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST

CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST

CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs KKR on May 14 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST