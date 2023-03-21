Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the standout performer in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. In his first game back for India in Nagpur, Jadeja put on a spectacular performance to win the player of the match. He followed it up by winning his second POTM award of the series in the second Test in Delhi. Jadeja scored 135 runs in four matches and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps in the series.

Jadeja was named the player of the series alongside compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin as the duo helped India win the four-match contest 2-1. On Tuesday, the left-handed player took to his official Twitter handle to share a picture with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to witness the start of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. PM Modi met with Indian players including Jadeja before the commencement of the fourth match.

Ravindra Jadeja's PM Modi post

The picture that Jadeja shared on Twitter shows PM Modi shaking hands with the 34-year-old during the meet and greet with players. "Much needed appreciation from prime minister @narendramodi sir," Jadeja wrote in the caption of his post.

Much needed appreciation from prime minister @narendramodi sir🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gOeKG90KVV — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 21, 2023

Jadeja's wife Rivaba won the election to become a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Jamnagar North Assembly constituency in the state. As far as Jadeja is concerned, he will be next seen in action during the third ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Australia in Chennai. He was part of the first two matches in Mumbai and Vizag as well. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 with both India and Australia in a position to win on Wednesday.

