IPL 2023: Sunil Narine hasn't been at his best for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last few years but the West Indies bowler has shown a glimpse of his former self. In T&T Cricket Board Premiership Division I match the spinner produced one of the most magical spells ever in the history of cricket. Narine recorded this extensive feat while playing for Queen’s Park Cricket Club.

Sunil Narine displayed exuberance in brilliant bowling spell ahead of the IPL

The 34-year-old is still regarded as one of the most effective mystery spinners ever to have played the game. While playing against Clarke Road United, Narine rattled through their batting lineup as he picked up seven wickets without giving away any runs.

𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐀𝟕𝐓𝐈𝐂 𝐍𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐄 🤩



7️⃣ 𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙎

7️⃣ 𝙈𝘼𝙄𝘿𝙀𝙉

0️⃣ 𝙍𝙐𝙉𝙎

7️⃣ 𝙒𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏𝙎



Queen's park witnessed the Mamba King's magic! ✨ pic.twitter.com/00Jps2oJao — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 20, 2023

His fiery spell allowed his team to register a massive win over their opponent as Clarke Road could only manage 76 runs in 24 overs. Queen’s Park Cricket Club went on to post 268 runs at the loss of three wickets. Narine wasn't supposed to play this match as he was ready to fly to India to join the KKR camp. But as his flight was delayed the 34-year-old decided to bowl a few overs for his side.

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jadadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan