Shakib Al Hasan Joins Shahid Afridi, Jayasuriya In Elite List, Becomes 3rd Player To...

Bangladesh all-rounder and their T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been in phenomenal shape in all forms of the game over the past few years. The 35-year-old on Sunday entered the record books after smashing a brilliant 93 off 89 balls in the 1st ODI against Ireland. He finished as the highest run-scorer for his side in the match. With this, Shakib went past the 7000-run mark in ODI cricket. He also picked up one wicket with the ball to register 301 scalps in the 50-over format.

Shakib has now become only the third player in the world to register a double of 7000 runs and 300 wickets in ODI cricket. Only former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (8064 runs, 395 wickets) and Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya (13430 runs, 323 wickets) have achieved the feat in ODIs before. Shakib now has 7069 runs and 301 wickets in 228 ODI matches for Bangladesh. It is pertinent to note that Shakib is the world's number-one-ranked T20I and ODI all-rounder.

What a star 🌟



Shakib Al Hasan has achieved a rare feat in Men’s ODIs 👏



ICYMI 👇https://t.co/3HLZVtl1SV — ICC (@ICC) March 19, 2023

Shakib is currently the second-highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in ODI cricket. Only Tamim Iqbal has scored more runs than Shakib in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, Shakib is the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODIs.

Bangladesh vs Ireland

Meanwhile, in the 1st ODI against Ireland, Shakib helped Bangladesh post 338/8 in 50 overs. Apart from Shakib, Towhid Hridoy also contributed with a brilliant 92 off 85 balls. Musfiqur Rahim hit 44 off 26 balls. Graham Hume picked up a four-wicket haul for Ireland but that wasn't enough to contain Bangladesh

In the replay, Bangladesh bowlers wreaked havoc and bowled the visitors out for just 155 runs. George Dockrell top-scored for his side with 45 off 47 balls. Ebadot Hossain picked up four wickets for the home side, while Nasum Ahmed registered a three-fer. Towhid Hridoy was named the player of the match for playing a brilliant knock in his first ODI match.

Bangladesh and Ireland are currently playing a bilateral series against each other consisting of three ODIs, as many T20Is, and a one-off Test. The second ODI match is scheduled to be played on March 20, followed by the third ODI on March 23. The three-match T20I series is slated to take place from March 27 to March 31. The one-off Test will be held from April 4 to April 8.

Image: AP



