IPL 2024: Moeen Ali Picks His All-time CSK XI, Fans Unhappy With One Particular Pick

Moeen Ali has been an important player for the reigning Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings and also won many matches for the team on the basis of his individual performance. Moeen has played a total of 35 matches for the Men in Yellow and has scored 725 runs at an average of 20.71. He has also picked 23 wickets at a bowling average of 22.34.

3 things you need to know

Moeen Ali played 15 matches for CSK in IPL 2023 and scored 124 runs at an average of 17.71

Before playing for CSK, Moeen played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2018 to 2020

Moeen Ali is currently part of the English cricket team playing against Australia in the Ashes 2023

Moeen Ali picks his all-time CSK XI

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali has come up with his all-time Chennai Super Kings XI. In a video shared by the CSK on their official social media handle, Moeen has not included former teammate Faf du Plessis in his all-time playing XI. In the spot of four overseas players, Ali has included three Australian cricketers and one Caribbean all-rounder DJ Bravo.

Moeen Ali has also selected Shane Watson and Ruturaj Gaikwad as the openers of the team whereas has not included himself in the team. The team is led by skipper MS Dhoni.

Moeen Ali's all-time CSK XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Michael Hussey, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Fans unhappy with Moeen Ali's playing XI

The CSK fans were unhappy with Moeen Ali's playing XI as the player has not included team legends like Ravichandran Ashwin and Faf du Plessis.

Ali Bhai forgot Faf and Ashwin — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) July 21, 2023

Moeen Ali's return to Test cricket

Moeen Ali has been a part of the headlines for the last few days. The 36-year-old English all-rounder came out of his Test retirement to play the 2023 ENG vs AUS Ashes series as a replacement for injured spinner Jack Leach. However, the all-rounder has not performed well as per the expectations in the ongoing Test series between England and Australia. Moeen Ali will be England's main spinner for the remainder of the series.