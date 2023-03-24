CSK Team: Chennai Super Kings Squad, Schedule, Player And Match List For IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings: Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the opening match of the IPL 2023. 41-year-old MS Dhoni started training for the upcoming season with the CSK squad earlier this month and will be joined by the likes of Ben Stokes and others in the coming days. After a forgetful campaign last year, the second most successful team in the history of the marquee T20 league look to finish as the champions for the first time since 2021.

The 2022 season was off to a dramatic start for CSK with Ravindra Jadeja taking over the captaincy role after Dhoni decided to pass on the baton. However, the team suffered with dismal performances in the first half of the season, which led to the star-allrounder stepping down from the position. The Chennai-based franchise then concluded its campaign with a couple of wins but were placed at the bottom of the points table.

Leaving behind the upsets they suffered last season, CSK made several top additions to their team in the IPL 2023 Auction. CSK notably signed Ben Stokes for a whopping INR 16.25 crore. Having said that, here’s a look at CSK’s full squad, schedule, and probable playing XI for the upcoming 16th edition of IPL.

CSK Team 2023: Full schedule

GT vs CSK on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST CSK vs LSG on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST CSK vs RR on April 12 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

on April 12 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST RCB v CSK on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST CSK vs SRH on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST KKR vs CSK on April 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST

on April 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST RR vs CSK on April 27 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST

on April 27 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST CSK vs PBKS on April 30 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST

on April 30 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST LSG vs CSK on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST

on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST

on May 6 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST CSK vs KKR on May 14 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

on May 14 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST

CSK Team 2023: Players bought at the auction

Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh), Ajay Mandal (INR 20 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (INR 1 crore), Nishant Sindhu (INR 60 lakh), Shaik Rasheed (INR 20 lakh), Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore), Ajinkya Rahane (INR 50 lakh)

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).

Ruled out: Mukesh Choudhary, Kyle Jamieson

CSK Team 2023: Best Playing XI

CSK probable playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Kyle Jamieson