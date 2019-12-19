The Debate
IPL Auction 2020 Live Streaming: What Time Does The IPL Auction Start?

Cricket News

IPL Auction 2020: The IPL auction is all set to take place on December 19 at 3:00 PM. Here's everything you need to know about live streaming and other details.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ipl auction 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) teams are getting ready to participate in the IPL Auction 2020 on Thursday. Some big names are going under the hammer today and in typical IPL fashion, it is very probable that an unknown youngster may take home a seven-figure contact today. Ahead of the auction, let's have a look at all the details you need to know about the IPL auction 2020.

When is the IPL auction 2020?

IPL 2020 auction will take place on Thursday, December 19 at 3:00 PM (IST).

Where will the IPL auction 2020 be telecasted?

On television, the auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the IPL auction 2020 live streaming?

The IPL auction live streaming will be on Hotstar and Jio TV.

How many slots are available at the auction?

There are 73 slots available with a maximum squad strength of 25 players per side. There can be 29 overseas players. The auction pool comprises 338 players, with 6 new players - Vinay Kumar, Ashok Dinda, Mathew Wade, Jake Weatherald, Robin Bist and Sanjay Yadav - added to the original 332. There are 134 capped players (including 13 Indians) while 198 of them are uncapped.

Which teams have the largest and the smallest purse?

Kings XI Punjab have the largest purse (42.70 crores) while Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse (13.05 crores).

What categories are followed for the auction?

The first set of players going under the hammer will be of specialist batsmen, followed by all-rounders, wicketkeeper-batsmen, fast bowlers and spinners. The auction will commence with capped players followed by the uncapped ones.

Who are the youngest and oldest players in the auction pool?

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad is the youngest player in the auction at the age of 14. Ahmad is a left-arm wrist-spinner and has played seven T20s and one first-class match. His base price is Rs 30 lakhs. Meanwhile, Pravin Tambe, 48, is the oldest player ever to have been part of an IPL auction. Tambe's base price is Rs 20 lakhs.

Published:
