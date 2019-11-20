IPL Auction 2020: Three Teams Likely To Bid The Highest For SRH Opener Martin Guptill

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad to step in for England's Jonny Bairstow last season. In the three matches he played last season, he could only gather 81 runs. With Sunrisers having Bairstow and Warner as their set opening pair, it will be difficult for Guptill to get enough game time. As other IPL teams look to fill their foreign slots, we look at teams who could land Guptill for the opener's role.

Teams likely to pick Martin Guptill

Delhi Capitals

The Capitals have already filled their squad with talented Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and most recently acquired Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane in a player trade. With their focus now shifting to five overseas buys at the auction, DC will be looking to sign Guptill as a backup opener to Shaw and Dhawan. In case of players getting injured or being in poor form, the Kiwi will be a great backup and could form a good opening partner to either Dhawan or Rahane.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB's batting has been completely dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. With the team once again in the process of a complete overhaul, the team management seems to have forgotten to pick established openers in the team. Devdutt Padikkal and Parthiv Patel are the only players who are specialised openers and getting Martin Guptill will add experience to the top order.

Rajasthan Royals

The former champions, having traded Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals, will now look for an established opener who can partner Jos Buttler. The Royals need more overseas players, having also released the likes of Ashton Turner and Liam Livingstone. Martin Guptill fits the bill perfectly and his consistent performance with the bat could get him more game time.

