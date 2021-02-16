IPL Auction 2021: BCCI Make Huge Decision Involving Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Presence

The IPL auction 2021 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 18 in Chennai. The Indian team is also currently in Chennai for the second match of the India vs England Test series. However, despite being in the same city, the IPL team captains and top players won't be able to meet their respective franchises, which means that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who captain Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively, cannot meet their IPL franchises ahead of the auction.

RCB and MI managments prohibited from physically meeting captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

According to an InsideSport report, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal informed the news portal that IPL franchises have been strictly instructed not to meet players physically in Chennai. Dhumal said that the players will not be allowed to meet their respective IPL franchises as they are in a strict bio-bubble.

According to Dhumal, the BCCI have made the decision to protect the players completely from any outside contact. Meanwhile, the IPL franchises can stay in touch with their players through digital mediums before and during the IPL auction 2021. Notably, three IPL captains are a part of the ongoing India vs England Test series. Besides Kohli and Rohit, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has also joined that Indian squad after completing his rehabilitation.

MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming will be connected digitally with us during IPL auction: CSK CEO

As Dhoni has hung his boots from international cricket, fans were expecting him to be at Chennai Super Kings' table during IPL 2021 auction. However, according to a recent report by InsideSport, the CSK captain and head coach Stephen Fleming won't be attending the IPL auction in Chennai. The same was confirmed by CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanath. He further said that in today’s time, there are so many mediums to stay connected and as a result, both of them will be in touch with franchise officials digitally to plan and be part of the auction.

IPL auction date and time

After a lot of curiosity around the IPL auction date and time, the BCCI on January 27 revealed that the IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18 in Chennai. The IPL auction live streaming will begin at 3:00 PM (IST). Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program. The IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website as well as on JioTV.

SOURCE: TNCA

