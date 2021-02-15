IPL Auction 2021: MI Team Prediction, Rohit Sharma & Co.'s Roster And Purse Available

As the IPL auction 2021 draws closer, all eight teams are expected to be making the final preparations for their plans for the big day. One team that should have the least work to do at the auction are the Mumbai Indians. Another highly successful season — even in the wildly different conditions of the UAE — means that the MI team is expected to remain intact for the most part. Having released just seven MI players from their winning 2020 team, the two-time defending champions will go into Thursday's auction looking mostly to strengthen their depth in various fields.

IPL auction 2021: MI auction to focus on these players

Just three days from today, on February 18, the Mumbai Indians will go into the IPL 2021 auction with just one major thing on their minds — bolstering their pace attack. With two of the world's best quicks — Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult — consistently getting the job done for them, MI released three of their priciest international players to free up some space and money. This includes the trio of James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan and Nathan Coulter-Nile who respectively played just 10, 0 and 7 matches for MI in 2020.

The five-time champions will enter the players' auction with ₹15.35 crores as they seek to extend their record in the tournament to a massive six titles. After leading the team to each of their five titles — in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 — Rohit Sharma will remain the side's skipper for 2021. Their opening lineup, consisting of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock with Ishaan Kishan and Chris Lynn as backup, is one of the strongest in the league. Considering Lynn's form at the BBL 2021, he may play a larger role in the team this season. Dan Christian, David Malan, Glenn Maxwell or Shivam Dube could fill in the middle order for the side.

This is followed by an explosive batting lineup consisting of Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari and the pair of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard who ended 2020 as two of the best strikers. The additional pace the side seeks may come in the form of Kyle Jamieson, Mark Wood or Jhye Richardson. Spinners Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav and Krunal Pandya could be backed up by Krishnappa Gowtham or an overseas spinner like Shakib al Hasan or Moeen Ali. The team is also rumoured to be looking at Arjun Tendulkar and Nagaland youngster Khrievitso Kense for their auction.

Mumbai Indians roster for IPL 2021: List of released and retained players

MI team retained players: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan.

MI players released after 2020: Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Lasith Malinga (retired).



