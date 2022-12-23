IPL Auction 2023: New Zealand Great Scott Styris Names The 'worst Buy' Of The Auction

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has revealed the name of the player he feels is the "worst buy" at the IPL 2023 auction thus far. Speaking on JioCinema, Styris said that South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen has been the worst buy at the IPL 2023 auction so far because of the kind of money Sunrisers Hyderabad spent to secure his services. Klaasen was bought by Hyderabad for a sum of Rs. 5.25 crores.

Klaasen entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018 after being brought in by Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Steve Smith. Ahead of IPL 2019, Klaasen was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 31-year-old was released by Bangalore the same year, following which he was not bought by any franchise for three seasons. Klaasen has played a total of seven matches in the cash-rich tournament and has scored 66 runs at an average of 13.20 and with a strike rate of 115.79.

Players retained by SRH ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Retained players: Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen

Players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at IPL 2023 Auction

SRH has bought a total of nine players at the IPL 2023 auction so far. England star Harry Brook is their most expensive buy as the franchise paid a record sum of Rs. 13.25 crores to secure his services.

Harry Brook - INR 13.25 crores Mayank Agarwal - INR 8.25 crore Adil Rashid - INR 2 crore Heinrich Klaasen - INR 5.25 crore Mayank Markande - INR 50 lakh Sanvir Singh - INR 20 lakh Samarth Vyas - INR 20 lakh Vivrant Sharma - INR 2.6 crore Upendra Singh Yadav - INR 25 lakh

Image: Twitter/JioCinema