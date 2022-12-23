SRH Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL 2023 Auction

The 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad had the biggest purse value, as the IPL 2023 Auction kicked off on Friday in Kochi. The franchise had INR 42.25 crore in their purse, while they required nine Indian players and four overseas players to complete their squad. It is pertinent to mention that SRH released several big cricketers including Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

Players retained by SRH ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen

Players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at IPL 2023 Auction

Harry Brook - INR 13.25 crores

Mayank Agarwal - INR 8.25 crore

Adil Rashid - INR 2 crore

Heinrich Klaasen - INR 5.25 crore

Mayank Markande - INR 50 lakh

Sanvir Singh - INR 20 lakh

Samarth Vyas - INR 20 lakh

Vivrant Sharma - INR 2.6 crore

Upendra Singh Yadav - INR 25 lakh

Mayank Dagar - INR 1.8 crore

Nitish Kumar Reddy - INR 20 lakh

Akeal Hosein - INR 1 crore

Anmolpreet Singh INR 20 lakh

Harry Brooks becomes SRH’s most expensive player in the history of IPL auction

Meanwhile, SRH provided a grand opening in the auction by spending big bucks for English youngster Harry Brook. The England cricketer was the second player to come up in the auction and SRH was locked in an intense battle with Rajasthan Royals to buy the 23-year-old. Fetching an amount of INR 13.25 crore, Brook became the most expensive player to be bought by SRH in history.

The next player to come under SRH’s radar in the auction was former Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal. While Chennai Super Kings opened the bidding for the Karnataka player, SRH went all out with the thought of adding a world-class opener to their team and was involved in an intense battle with CSK. Agarwal was bought by SRH for INR 8.25 crore.