IPL: Delhi Capitals' Best Playing XI Of 2010s Ft. Virender Sehwag And Kevin Pietersen

The IPL 2020 Auction is now just a week away. As teams look to solidify themselves, it is interesting to look back at the decade gone by and observe the most influential IPL players. In this match, we take a look at the best playing XI for the Delhi Capitals in the 2010s, who are the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils.

1. David Warner

Warner began his IPL career with the Daredevils in 2009 and was one of the biggest batsmen in his stint with the team. Warner scored 1293 runs for the team in the 50 matches he played for them in the 2010s. He scored two hundreds with a high-score of 109*.

2. Virender Sehwag (captain)

One of the Capitals' biggest players, Sehwag was integral to the team in his time with them. He made 1778 runs for his home franchise in the 2010s. He scored 13 fifties and 1 hundred with a high score of 119.

3. Shreyas Iyer

The current skipper of the Capitals, Iyer made a name for himself in the short time that he has represented the team for so far. Since his debut in 2015, Shreyas Iyer has scored 1681 runs for the team.

4. Kevin Pietersen

Pietersen was vital to the Capitals in his short stint from 2012 to 2014. The 2014 Capitals skipper scored 672 runs in his 23 matches for the team. He has a high score of 103*.

5. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 and in very less time, established himself as an important part of the Capitals team and was able to make his India debut in no time as well. The current Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 1736 runs for the Capitals with a high score of 128*.

6. Chris Morris

The South African all-rounder was a dependable all-rounder for the team and in his stint with them, made 427 runs and took 41 wickets. Hence, it is a surprise that the Capitals are perhaps not keen to have him anymore.

7. Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan acted as a dependable bowling all-rounder for the team in his stint with them from 2011 to 2013. He took 31 wickets and made 490 runs for them.

8. Shahbaz Nadeem

The bowler was consistent for the team for a very long time and even though he may have not been considered as their strike bowler, he took 40 wickets for them until 2018.

9. Amit Mishra

One of the IPL's most successful bowlers, the spinner has helped the Capitals in way too many matches. With best figures of 5/17, Mishra has taken 76 wickets for the team in the 2010s.

10. Morne Morkel

The Proteas bowler was lethal in his time with Delhi and even grabbed the Purple Cap in 2012. In his stint with the team from 2011 to 2013, Morkel took 51 wickets. His best figures were 4/20.

11. Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav rose to fame through his time at the Capitals. He made his IPL debut in 2010 for the team and played with them until 2013. He took 47 wickets in that time with best figures of 4/24.

