Yuvraj Singh Turns 38: Top 4 International And IPL Records The Southpaw Still Owns

One of India's most loved and cherished all-rounders, Yuvraj Singh, turns 38 on Thursday. 'Yuvi', as fans lovingly call him, has been one of India's greatest cricketers and still entertains a huge fanbase even though he announced his retirement from international cricket earlier his year. Over the years, Yuvraj has made some records that have remained unbeaten to this day. Here are four of them.

Fastest T20 fifty of all-time (2007)

In the inaugural T20 World Cup of 2007, Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad all over the park and reached his fifty in just 12 balls against England in a Super 8 game. It has been 12 years since he made this record. However, not a single batsman in the history of the game has been able to eclipse it which include the likes of AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and so on.

Six sixes in a T20 International (2007)

Yuvraj Singh became the first-ever batsman to hit six sixes in an over in a T20 international. The memorable over happened in the 2007 T20 World Cup and had some moments that Indian fans will probably never forget. After Andrew Flintoff got Yuvraj agitated in between overs, Yuvraj smashed a young Stuart Broad for six sixes in the 19th over.

First player to take a 5-wicket haul and score a fifty in a 50-over World Cup match (2011)

Yuvraj was the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup and was instrumental in India lifting the World Cup after 28 years. He showed signs of brilliance in the initial stages of the tournament when he stunned Ireland with 5-31 and scored 50* in India's match-winning chase. He became the first person to hold this unique record and the only one till date to do so.

Most expensive player in IPL history (2015)

By 2019, Yuvraj almost became a shadow of himself in the IPL but in 2015, teams were still believing for the Yuvi factor to change their fortunes. After being released by RCB ahead of the 2015 IPL Auction, the Delhi Capitals shelled out a whopping Rs. 16 crore to avail the services of Yuvraj Singh. Till this day, Yuvraj is the most expensive player to have been ever sold in an IPL Auction.

