IPL Fans Miss 'predicted' MI Vs CSK Final On May 24 That Didn't Happen This Year

Cricket fans on Sunday took to Twitter to express their disappointment following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final due to the India lockdown following rising cases of COVID-19. The final was scheduled to take place in Mumbai on May 24 (Sunday) but the India lockdown only led to the IPL 2020 postponed by BCCI until further notice.

The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start from March 29 but was postponed to April 15 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Following government's decision to extend lockdown, the BCCI then decided that the IPL 2020 postponed was a good option until further notice.

India lockdown: Fans share their disappointment after no IPL 2020 final

Cricket fans on Sunday while talking about IPL 2020 final postponement also made a prediction about Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2020 final had it not been for coronavirus. Here is what fans had to say over the IPL 2020 final getting postponed -



If not Corona, Today - everyone would have been watching IPL final which was scheduled to play in Mumbai. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 24, 2020

And Mumbai Indians break the odd's year record and won the title again 😂 — Dhvani Addict💧 (@dhvani_voice) May 24, 2020

Today CSK would be playing IPL 2020 final against one of the other six teams...



P.S. - I'll never forget the Chinese. 💔😡#CKMKB #IPLFinal — Shubham Pathak (@imshubhampathak) May 24, 2020

History about IPL titles between Mumbai Indians and CSK

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the two most outstanding teams in the history of the IPL. While CSK under the leadership of MS Dhoni has been a consistent team in terms of reaching the playoffs, Mumbai Indians' fortunes changed once Rohit Sharma took over the reins.

Both MI and CSK are two of the most successful teams in the history of IPL, sharing seven IPL titles between themselves. While Mumbai Indians have lifted the trophy 4 times under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to 3 titles. The two teams played out a thrilling final last season where Chennai Super Kings fell short by just 1 run.

India lockdown: BCCI keen to get IPL underway

Despite the news about the IPL 2020 postponed due to India lockdown was a big setback for cricket fans, they now have a reason to smile after recent reports emerged that as the BCCI is keen on getting the IPL 2020 underway in the September-November window. According to the reports, the BCCI's chance to hold the IPL 2020 largely depends on the T20 World Cup in Australia, which is scheduled from October 18 to November 15. While speaking at the TCM Sports Huddle webinar, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said that IPL is one of the greatest engagers in cricket. He added that for sponsors, cricket is a leader and it will lead the way.

(IMAGE: CSK / INSTAGRAM)