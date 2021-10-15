IPL Final 2021: Memes Flood Internet As Du Plessis Nearly Pips Gaikwad In Orange Cap Race

As the IPL 2021 season comes to a close, several awards, including the Orange Cap will be handed out for the most number of runs scored by a batter in the tournament. Interestingly, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis had a nail-biting finish to clinch the highest number of runs in IPL 2021 as the 24-year old Indian edged the South African by just two runs.

Gaikwad scored 635 runs in IPL 2021 to become the youngest Orange Cap holder, while du Plessis scored 633 runs. Several memes flooded on social media as the Indian safely clinched the orange cap by the narrowest of margins.

IPL final 2021: Memes flood on social media

One netizen put out a meme, showing that Ruturaj Gaikwad is overjoyed as he held onto the IPL 2021 Orange Cap despite Faf du Plessis chasing him down.

Meanwhile, another fan put out a meme featuring Krunal Pandya, where he is seemingly 'blaming KKR bowlers for poor bowling against Ruturaj and du Plessis,' thereby resulting in his close friend KL Rahul losing the Orange Cap. Before reaching the IPL final 2021, Gaikwad needed 24 runs to surpass the Punjab Kings skipper in the race for the Orange Cap. The 24-year old's 32 run knock ensured that he finished nine runs ahead of Rahul.

Krunal pandya blaming #KKR bowlers for poor bowling against ruturaj and du plessis and his friend KL Rahul loose orange cap pic.twitter.com/ccNUe80vqD — M R (@Dranag1) October 15, 2021

When Faf fails to overtake Rutu in the race of Orange Cap by 2 runs ...#CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/D3sj24vnEz — Sam (@samcasm07) October 15, 2021

KL Rahul seeing Ruturaj gaikwad wearing orange cap this year pic.twitter.com/X8Xp1WtaLF — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) October 15, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad seeing Faf Du Plessis getting out on that last ball: pic.twitter.com/6VidPqVgAU — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) October 15, 2021

IPL final 2021: CSK vs KKR squads:

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson.