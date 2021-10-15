IPL Final: Michael Vaughan Predicts Winner, Also Names 'Man Of Match' For CSK Vs KKR Match

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has predicted the winner of IPL 2021 and has also revealed the name of the cricketer who he thinks will get the 'Man of the Match' award. Vaughan turned to social media to share his prediction, where he backed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win the IPL final on Friday. According to the former England cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja will receive the player of the match award during tonight’s game between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK was the first team to reach the final of IPL 2021 after the MS Dhoni-led side beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 on October 10.

As all my predictions this year have been spot on .. I think @ChennaiIPL will win the Final today .. Man of the match will be @imjadeja #IPL2021Final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

IPL 2021 Final

The KKR will look to register one of the greatest turnarounds by clinching their third IPL title, on the other hand, the CSK will look to register their fourth title win. On Wednesday, KKR became the third-ever team to make it to the Indian Premier League final after finishing fourth in the group stage of the tournament. There are only two teams that had finished fourth in the group stage and made it to the final of the Indian Premier League. Deccan Chargers did it back in 2009 and the Chennai Super Kings did so in 2012.

Going into the game, CSK will have an upper hand over Eoin Morgan's KKR as the side is familiar with the wicket in Dubai, where the final of the tournament is slated. KKR will come to Dubai from Sharjah, where they played their previous two games of the playoffs. However, to rule KKR out of contention won't be fair as the side has made an exceptional comeback into the second leg of IPL 2021, winning five out of the seven games in the league stage. The final is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST and the toss is slated to be held 30 minutes prior to that.

(Image: MichaelVaughan/FB/PTI)