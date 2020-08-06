IPL Snub Huge Reason For Pakistan Cricketers Not Lauded As Much As Indians: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain is currently one of the best commentators in the game. The 52-year-old doesn't mince his words and is extremely vocal about what he feels. Time and again, Nasser Hussain has made the headlines with blunt comments and direct criticism.

Nasser Hussain claims Pakistan is in the shadow of Indian cricket

Now, once again Nasser Hussain has made a rather controversial claim. While commentating for Sky Sports during the first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test, Nasser Hussain said that it is a real shame that Babar Azam doesn't get the credit he deserves. Speaking about the reason behind the same, Nasser Hussain reckoned that it is a consequence of Pakistan playing away from home or in UAE in front of no crowds.

Nasser Hussain sensationally claimed that Pakistan is in the shadow of Indian cricket. He added that it is because Pakistan doesn't play against India and their players aren't allowed to play in the IPL. The Englishman also went on to compare Babar Azam with Virat Kohli.

During the same conversation, Nasser Hussain said that Babar Azam doesn’t get the name and recognition he deserves because 'he is not Virat Kohli'. Nasser Hussain added that Babar Azam is young, elegant and has got all the swagger. He reckoned that the world keeps talking about the ‘Fab 4’ (Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and England captain Joe Root). However, Nasser Hussain said that it’s time to add Babar Azam and call it ‘Fab 5’.

The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST. After the end of play on Day 1, Pakistan were 139/2 with Babar Azam (69) and Shan Masood (46) going strong for the visitors. Babar Azam's 69 was an important innings for Pakistan after an early couple of wickets. At the time of writing this report, Azam was dismissed by James Anderson in the first over of Day 2.

